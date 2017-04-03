Microsoft announces the availability of Windows 10 Creator Update

On Wednesday, March 29, at 6:00a.m. Pacific Time ( 1pm – Ghana, Ivory Coast / 3pm South Africa, Namibia / 4pm Kenya and 5pm in Mauritius ) Microsoft announced the availability date (11 April) of the Windows 10 Creators Update, as well as markets expansions of Surface Studio and Surface Book with Performance Base, through a blog post authored by Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices Group. In tandem, Peter Han, Vice President, Partner Devices and Solutions has authored a blog post on the Microsoft Devices blog detailing Windows 10 devices that light up the Creators Update.

Starting on 11 April, the Windows 10 Creators Update will begin rolling out worldwide to the more than 400 million Windows 10 devices. Based on feedback, it will roll out to individual devices in a measured deliberate rollout. More details are available in the narrative, blog post and Q&A provided under the supplementary materials section.

Global pre-briefs and reviews of the Creators Update went live once embargo was lifted at 6:00a.m. PT on 29 March. Homes, schools and businesses will be able to take advantage of new experiences with the Windows 10 Creators Update, including:

3D for Everyone – Creating, sharing and consuming in 3D is now available to everyone.