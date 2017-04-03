Microsoft announces the availability of Windows 10 Creator Update

On Wednesday, March 29, at 6:00a.m. Pacific Time ( 1pm – Ghana, Ivory Coast / 3pm South Africa, Namibia / 4pm Kenya and 5pm in Mauritius ) Microsoft announced the availability date (11 April) of the Windows 10 Creators Update, as well as markets expansions of Surface Studio and Surface Book with Performance Base, through a blog post authored by Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices Group. In tandem, Peter Han, Vice President, Partner Devices and Solutions has authored a blog post on the Microsoft Devices blog detailing Windows 10 devices that light up the Creators Update.
Starting on 11 April, the Windows 10 Creators Update will begin rolling out worldwide to the more than 400 million Windows 10 devices. Based on feedback, it will roll out to individual devices in a measured deliberate rollout. More details are available in the narrative, blog post and Q&A provided under the supplementary materials section.
Global pre-briefs and reviews of the Creators Update went live once embargo was lifted at 6:00a.m. PT on 29 March. Homes, schools and businesses will be able to take advantage of new experiences with the Windows 10 Creators Update, including:
3D for Everyone – Creating, sharing and consuming in 3D is now available to everyone.
- Gamers can share their passion for gaming by connecting, streaming and playing together.
- Take your web browsing to the next level with a faster, more secure way to share, read, discover and get things done with Microsoft Edge.
- The most comprehensive security for everything you do on your Windows device. From websites to emails to files to the cloud.
- Have more fun with improvements across a suite of built-in apps for music, maps, photos that will work across Xbox and Windows Mixed Reality.
- IT Pros have new management tools and capabilities, and enterprise customers are even more secure.
- Simple privacy settings that let you choose your experience with Windows.
- A digital assistant that works across devices to keep you on task and help you remember things that are important to you.
- Fluid and natural digital ink that works across your apps, office docs and with the latest Surface Dial.
- Windows Mixed Reality dev kits shipping.