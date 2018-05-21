MFWA, DW Akademie hold Forum on Media and Corruption

Despite Ghana’s good governance and democratic credentials, corruption remains a significant constraint to the socio-economic and political development of the country.

The media as a result of their watchdog role and mandate to inform and educate the public, play a critical role in fighting corruption and promoting good governance. This they do through critical and investigative reporting which highlights issues of misappropriation of public resources and abuse of power.

To enhance the media’s ability to be incorruptible and also support the fight against corruption, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in collaboration with DW Akademie will on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 hold a forum on “The Media and Corruption in Ghana” at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

The forum will bring together journalists, media experts, civil society groups, government representatives and the diplomatic corps to deliberate on issues of corruption and make key recommendations on effective ways the media in Ghana can support the fight against corruption.

This forum is organised with funding support from the German Cooperation.