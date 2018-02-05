MFWA Condemns Threats on Life of Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is concerned about threats issued against Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah by persons associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Afreh-Nuamah, a journalist with TV3 and 3FM, both operated by the Media General group received death threats for criticising the performance of the Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation.

Narrating the incident to the MFWA, he said at about 15:00 Hours GMT on January 30, 2018, he received a phone call from one Hajia Boya Musah, who described herself as a member of Ghana’s ruling New Patroitic Party (NPP).

“As soon as I picked the call, she started attacking me, questioning the motive for my constant criticism of the Minister on my Facebook wall. She said I will be crippled and even killed if I don’t stop attacking the Honourable Kofi Adda,” Afreh-Nuamah said.

Afreh-Nuamah said he reported the threat to the Nima Divisional Police and tendered in evidence a recording of Hajia Boya’s verbal assault. The Divisionl Police Commander, DSP Paul Mensah Bampoe, confirmed to the MFWA that a complaint has been lodged and his outfit is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the journalist says another party activist of the NPP, Hajia Fati, also called a day later to threaten him for reporting Hajia Boya Musah to the police.

The MFWA condemns the threats against Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah. The work of the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation is a legitimate subject for public discussion and as a journalist and citizen, Afreh-Nuamah has the right to criticise his performance without any fear.

We call on the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the assailants to book. We urge the Management of Media General and the Ghana Police Service to put in place measures to ensure the safety and security of the journalist. We also call on the leadership of the NPP to caution its members and activists against threatening to harm journalists and individuals who criticise the government.