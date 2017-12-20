MCE Jennifer Dede Fix Dangerous And Dilapidated Madina Roads

Uneasy they say is the head that wears the crown.

I don’t have the words to describe the state of Madina roads, we have written on countless occasions, drawing the attention of the powers that be to the horrific experiences, users of the roads endure each day.

The authorities have engaged in a macabre dance, where something appears to be done, only to be abandoned and equipment moved away.

The La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, has been relatively peaceful, despite the machinations that have gone on, especially in the selection and election of the Municipal Chief Executive.

If they is any word that can aptly describe the MCE, Madam Dede Jennifer Afegbedzi, is that she is clueless.

In La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, the people were refused to choose their bad leader themselves

But as they say, the apple does not fall far from the tree; those who appointed her are equally clueless and so I am not in the least surprised, by the apparent lack of activity in the municipality.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has always won the Madina constituency, but thanks to Amadu Sorogho, he handed it to the New Patriotic Party on the silver platter. I wrote copiously drawing his attention to the fact that, the constituency was slipping away. His answer to my admonition and advice was a threat of law suit.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), having won it for the first time and considering that, they won it by default, many would have thought that, they will put their best foot forward, until they consolidate it, but typical of politicians, the signs of arrogance and taken the electorate for granted, started even before, anyone, could say Jack.

The body of evidence from across the world validates the fact that the condition of road infrastructure has a strong impact on economic outcomes.

People are reluctant to go do business at some communities, because of the bad nature of their unwelcoming roads. Dilapidated facilities hurt both the government and businesses, as both are not able to realize their potential.

The coup d’état that brought her into office took place in July, five months forward and the municipality is unable to elect a presiding member for day to day activities of the assembly to commence.

On two occasions the assembly converged to elect a presiding member, on two occasion, they were not successful, because the MCE, who had no clue is unable to marshal the human resources, needed to have a smooth election.

It is becoming obvious that, her imposition has set the tone for what is to take place, as far as future elections in the municipality is concerned.

There are arguments that she is too young, coupled with inexperience to run not a district, but a municipality, as diverse as La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly.

She does not have the capacity to be saddled with such, as it has turned out, enormous responsibility that exposed her to the kind of budget and money, even some ministers do not have access to.

Whoever engineered her appointment must have seen some qualities in her that could be put to good public use. On the other, it could have been a game by a well-placed politician in dire need of a fall lady, someone easily malleable to do his or her dirty job.

Whatever is the case, Madam Dede Jennifer Afegbedzi, is missing a golden opportunity to go into the history books as one who helped the New Patriotic Party to consolidate it gains in a Constituency that had over the years, been a stronghold for the National Democratic Congress.

The NDC on the other hand, has the opportunity to launch a comeback in 2020; a good candidate is what the party needs. Someone who can match Alhaji Boniface Abubakar, who himself is drawing a lot of ire from members of his party. The stage is set for a showdown three years from now, NDC, must close it rank and reclaim what is theirs.

Madina has been largely peaceful, because the people are tolerant of each other, but very soon the heat from the residents, about the deplorable conditions of their roads, would be so intense that the MCE can’t bear it.

Road, as well as other infrastructure investments, are important to the country’s economy, because apart from creating jobs and directly providing resources to the people, it will increase investments and make living conditions very bearable.

Public service is not a must, it is a choice, based on decision, if the job is too much for Madam Dede Jennifer Afegbedzi, she should step aside and allow for a competent individual, who has proven track record.

The government must hasten in redeeming a campaign pledge it made to the people of this country, about making the position of District and Municipal Chief Executives electable, when that happens, I will personally sponsor Dede, if she gets five percent of the total vote cast, then my investment, have paid off.

The excitement is long lost, Miss Dede must redeem her fast sinking image.