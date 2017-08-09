Home / Business / Maxwell Opoku-Afari appointed First Deputy Governor of BoG

Maxwell Opoku-Afari appointed First Deputy Governor of BoG

MAxwell.jpg

A Deputy Division Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, has been appointed as the new First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, takes over from Mr. Milison Narh, who announced his retirement on July 31, 2017, during a courtesy call on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Prior to his appointment as a Deputy Division Chief of the IMF, Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, was a senior economist with the Fund.

He also served as a special assistant to the Governor of the BoG from 2006 to 2009 and was also the Head of the special studies unit of the central bank.

 

Share News

submit to reddit

Related Posts