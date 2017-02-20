Mathew Opoku Prempeh Must Know The Difference Roles Headmasters And Circuit Supervisors Play

The Minister of Education, Mathew OPoku Prempeh, was reported last week to have suggested that, basic and second cycle heads, who record 90 percent failure in their schools, will be sacked.

In making the suggestion, he alluded to the poor performance of students in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) papers in 2016.

If he was minded to ask his directors at the ministry, we are sure, he would have been informed about the separation of roles, between headmasters and circuit supervisors.

We have different levels of management in the educational sector; headmasters are like line managers, whiles circuit supervisors are like senior managers, who supervise both teachers and the headmasters.

The reason why, we are witnessing high failures, is because supervision is non-existent in our public schools, circuit supervisors, who are supposed to periodically visit schools, inspect lesson notes and interview teachers, headteachers, as well as students, do not attend to their duties, instead they will take money from private schools and provide the service, they are paid to provide for public schools.

The honorable minister, means well by putting forward such a bold postulation. The only snag is that, he failed to recognize the role of a headmaster vis-à-vis a circuit supervisor.

We appreciate Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s concerns about the decline of formal education in the country. We also empathise with him over perceptions of headteachers, not properly monitoring teachers. However, our assessment of his suggestion is that it is too radical for country like Ghana. Worse, at this time that teachers and the government are engaged in a macabre dance.

In conclusion, we plead with the minister not to give it the least thought about whatever ideas that are agitating his mind.

Teachers are a force he cannot go against, because he is certainly going to lose.