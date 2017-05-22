Mantrac Ghana Launches First Ever Hybrid Power Generating Sets

Mantrac Ghana Limited has launched a hybrid power generating sets that uses the latest Caterpillar solar and energy storage technologies.

The product, which is a full range hybrid solution, is the first of its kind in Ghana. The Hybrid Power Generating set; named Mantrac Energy Systems was launched as part of the First Mantrac Energy System Seminar in Accra. The Minister of Energy, Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko who was the special Guest of Honour was represented by Mr. Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, Director of Renewable Energy and Alternative Energy at the Ministry. Also present was the Executive Director of the Energy Commission, the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries, Executives of the Mantrac Group and customers.

Mantrac Energy System, is a compact, highly efficient, low consumption, low maintenance, integrated and extendable generating energy station that provides direct and stable power supply customized for various application including Telecommunications, Banking, Manufacturing, Mining, Rural electrification, Residential Apartments and many more.

The Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana Mr. Emad Adeeb said “Mantrac is at the forefront of the energy transition, integrating renewable power with smart energy storage and conventional diesel or gas fuelled power generation to keep your industries producing, communities developing and people connected. Our Energy System pack can be customized to provide clean, efficient, economic and reliable power supply to meet customers’ demands.”

Mr. Adeeb explained industries are assured of reduced fuel expenses, decreased harmful emissions, lower total cost of ownership and achieve favorable return on investment. This he believe is in line with the Ministry of Energy’ plans of improving renewable energy penetration into the nations’ energy mix by 10percent in 2020.

Participants at the seminar were also introduced to CAT Finance services, which is a collaboration between Mantrac Ghana and Stanbic Bank Ghana to provide customized financial solutions for customers who buy caterpillar products.

Mr. Adeeb mentioned Mantrac is well positioned to support customers with its extensive branch network and a dedicated 600 work force who have been trained to support every equipment sold to customers. He said all branches are well equipped with state of the art workshops, service bays and parts warehouse to offer 360 degrees support to customers.

Representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Commission including the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries, Seth Twum-Akwaboah, commended Mantrac Ghana for the foresight and initiative to provide alternative energy solution to industry.