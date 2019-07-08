Man ‘commits’ suicide in cemetery

One Kwabena Poku has been found dead in a cemetery at Berekum-Amankokwaa in the Brong Ahafo region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests that the deceased was found dead hanging inside the cemetery.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, a family member of the deceased, Paapa Yankson disclosed that the news came as a big blow to them and they still cannot understand why Mr Poku would hang himself.

“His wife called us on Friday that he was nowhere to be found. We looked for him at all the possible places and later heard he had been found dead,” he said.

“He had no qualms with anyone in the family so we do not know why he went to hang himself,” he added.