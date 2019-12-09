Man allegedly killed by police during confrontation at drinking spot

A 21-year-old civilian has been reported dead after he was shot dead by a police officer during a confrontation at a drinking spot in Kasoa.

Police say the incident occurred on Friday 6th December at about 12:30 midnight.

According to a police communication, the suspect, Corporal Samuel Boamah of the Kasoa Rovers Unit and another officer, Lance Corporal Isifu Tahiru also of the same unit went to JVC, a popular drinking spot to drink.

While drinking, a confrontation broke out between the officers and some of the customers at the place and Lance Corporal Isifu Tahiru, who had his sidearm loaded with 13 live ammunition decided to frighten the crowd by pulling out his gun.

Corporal Boamah reportedly snatched the gun and shot at the deceased, identified as Musah Mohammed.

“On 6th December 2019 at 00:30 the Kasoa Divisional Command received a distressed call that No. 43587 G/CPL Samuel Boamah of Kasoa rovers unit shot and killed a civilian at Kasoa. Upon receipt of this information the Divisional Command proceeded to the scene where it was revealed that at about 23:00 hours the said CPL and No. 48440 G/L/CPL Isifu Tahiru of same unit went to a popular drinking spot called JVC around Kasoa main roundabout in mufti to drink, with the latter holding police side arm loaded with 13 live ammunition. In the course of drinking, they had confrontation with some customers there. The L/CPL Isifu Tahiru pulled out his sidearm in order to frighten the crowd and in the process CPL Boamah snatched the sidearm from his counterpart, fired and killed Musah Mohanmed aged 21 years,” a police report said.

The Police say the two officers are being detained in police custody while the firearm and ammunition have also been retrieved.

The body of the deceased person has been sent to the police hospital morgue for preservation.

Source: citinewsroom.com