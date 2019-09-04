Man, 49, arrested for transporting weed to Wa

A 49-year-old man, identified as Taaza Dong, has been arrested by the Sawla police in the Savannah Region for possessing and transporting substances suspected to be weed.

According to the District Police Commander, ASP De-Graft Adjei, who confirmed the arrest to Adom News, the suspect was arrested while travelling to Wa to supply the consignment to his customers.

“He was arrested in the vehicle at Yepala by the Sawla police patrol team after a tip-off and upon interrogation, he admitted the offense and said he had been into the business for two years now,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the suspect is set to be arraigned at the Bole Magistrate Court.

