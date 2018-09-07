Man 40, murders wife, hides in bathroom

A 40-year-old man, Yaw Mensah, has allegedly murdered his wife, Adwoa Frimpongmaa after he suspected her of having extramarital affair.

A co-tenant alerted the landlord after noticing blood stains at the doorway of the deceased early Thursday at their residence at Ablekuma in Accra.

The landlord, Barnabas Abban, then broke into the room and found Frimpongmaa in a pool of blood.

He told Joy News he quickly arranged for a taxi to send the lady to the hospital while he went to lodge a complaint with the police. He was later informed of the death of Frimpongmaa.

“So the CID [officer] went to the house and found the husband hiding in the bathroom,” before he was arrested, Abban told Joy News.

According to the landlord, the couple had recently been involved in persistent quarrels following suspicion of infidelity on the part of the deceased.

Joy News’ Efua Evans Chinery who visited the house where the crime took place reported that co-tenants who broke into the room found a machete which Mensah allegedly used to commit the crime.

The deceased body has since been deposited at the morgue while Mensah is currently in police custody pending investigations into the case.