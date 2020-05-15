Malaria; An Equally Important Problem To Tackle With Covid 19.

With the world focused on tackling Corona virus and measures been being put in place not to lose sight of this virus, we are forgetting there are equal deadly diseases killing people just as Covid 19.

Deadly diseases including cerebrospinal meningitis and malaria are diseases causing more harm than good to Ghanaians in the country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of death from malaria in Sub-Saharan Africa this year could double due to COVID-19.

Just as measles and polio vaccine are being postponed for fear of people contracting corona in the course of the program, malaria could also be another consequence of this crisis.

The distribution of insecticide-treated net and campaigns are suspended, 75% access to anti-malaria medicines are reduced. With all these challenges malaria deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa could jump to over 700,000 and that is twice the number of deaths reported in the region in 2018.

In Ghana,too much attention is given to Covid 19 where in this same country, somewhere in the North, Cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) a disease that is recorded at the northern part of the country every year is also killing people.

Notwithstanding, malaria on the other hand is deadly disease which needs the same attention as given to COVID-19.

As movements are restricted in the country now, the probability that the rate of malaria will increase should be a thing to worry about.

Continuous dumping of refuse in gutters and keeping an unclean environment leads to chocked gutters and stagnation whichallows parasites to breed on thus causing malaria.

Considering the symptoms of malaria which is similar to corona such as headaches, fever, nausea and vomiting most people are scared to go to the hospital as they experience these symptoms because of the fear of COVID-19 forgetting it is also deadly.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service has called on the public to take charge of their health and that of their families by observing the precautionary protocols of malaria just as they do for COVID-19.

This was in a statement issued in Accra by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in commemoration of the 2020 World Malaria Day.

The theme; “Zero Malaria Starts with Me”, a movement dedicated to driving action and making change, and this starts with each and every one.

He said in order to reduce the number of deaths, it was important people observed the protocols by sleeping under an insecticide treated net get tested toconfirm if they have the diseases in their bloodstreams before they take any artemether-lumefantrine (ACT).

According to the, Ghana Health Service (GHS), between January and March, 2020,Ghana has recorded a total of 1,001,070 malaria cases in the country more than half of the 2,346,677 suspected cases tested

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said out of the 1,001,070 malaria cases, 21,201 were children under five years and 28,764 pregnant women.

Furthermore, 42 per cent of the 58,775 admissions due to malaria were among children under five years while malaria deaths between January and March 2020 stand at 54 adding that 16 deaths of which occurred among children under five years.

Now comparing, the fatality rate of COVID-19 and Malaria, it shows clearly that malaria is causing more harm than coronavirus in the country.

The WHO stated on April 23,2020 that “countries in sub-Saharan Africa need to move fast and distribute malaria preventive and treatment tool at this stage of COVID-19 our break to avoid an increase in malaria related death”

Fortunately, there are vaccines for malaria unlike corona virus and it will be best if we pay more attention to it before the country suffers from both deadly diseases.

Also, WHO has made it clear there is no room for complacency for the consequences of stepping back from the fight could be disastrous.

Relatedly, the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akuffo-Addo has also stated that all stakeholders should reaffirm their commitment to the fight to ending malaria as efforts to combat COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has shown us that diseases do not respect borders and persons and by working together, we can end malaria and overcome new threats to global public health.” Even though some stakeholders are creating awareness to prevent any further problem it is not enough if we all do not come together to fight it as a nation. Therefore all persons should comply with prescribed malaria treatment to reduce the disease burden in the country. She stated.

To conclude, as the saying goes, prevention is always better than cure, thus it is very necessary we take precautionary measures to fight other diseases including malaria which is having a toll on Ghanaians.

By: Edith Gyekye

Ghana Institute of Journalism

Student journalist