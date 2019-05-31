Mahama’s women AppointeesFlying Ghana Globally

Former President John Mahama, appears to have good eye for the best, as a number of his appointees, who headed key positions during his tenure are making waves internationally.

A number of his women appointees, have been appointed by various world organizations, including the International Court of Arbitration (ICA) and the United Nations (UN).

Latest to be recognized with a huge appointment is the removed chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Mrs Charlotte Kesson Osei by the UN, as part of the international advisors to support the work of Afghanistan’s electoral management bodies.

The South Asian country is set to hold its presidential elections in September 2019.

Mrs Osei’s appointment was reportedly confirmed by a Presidential Decree issued by the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani.

She is expected to join a team of other UN-appointed election experts from around the world to provide technical support, capacity building and electoral best practice advice to the Election Complaints Commission and the Independent Electoral Commission in Afghanistan.

Her appointment which was announced this week has been hailed by many while pictures of her in a meeting with her colleague electoral advisors have surfaced online.

The astute lawyer’s appointment follows similar one as a member of the ECOWAS Elections Observer team that monitored the 2019 Nigerian Presidential Elections.

Her appointment which has excited many well-meaning Ghanaians comes two years after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ousted her from her job as the EC chair over procurement infractions.

Her removal was heavily criticized by many including civil society organization while others challenged it in court. She was later replaced with boss of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Jean Mensa.

Similarly, last year, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, was appointed as a member of the International Court of Arbitration (ICA).

Her appointment followed the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC’s) World Council meeting which took place in Paris on June 21, 2018.

A letter dated June 27, 2018 and signed by the President of the ICA (International Court of Arbitration), Mr Alexis Mourre, said her appointment would take effect from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021.

“I am writing to congratulate you upon your appointment as a member of the International Court of Arbitration following the ICC World Council meeting which took place in Paris on 21 June 2018,” the letter, which was also addressed to other council members, indicated.

“The inauguration of this revitalised and fully gender-balanced court opens a promising new chapter in the court’s history with its largest, most regionally and generationally diverse network of members to date,” it said.

Mrs Appiah-Opong who is the Managing Partner of the law firm Lithur Brew and Company, took the country by storm in September 2014 when she announced Ghana’s decision to battle Cote d’Ivoire to bring finality to a maritime boundary dispute between the two countries.

Ghana emerged victorious in September 2017 when the Special Chamber of the ITLOS held that Ghana did not violate Cote d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights.The tribunal’s decision has saved Ghana billions of dollars.

She holds an LLB from the University of Ghana and was called to the Ghana Bar in 1994. She also holds a graduate diploma in Law and Development from the Institute of Social Studies in the Netherlands.

She is an experienced litigator whose expertise includes but is not limited to commercial law, transactions and general corporate advice.

The same year, a former Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Hanna SerwahTetteh, was appointed by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, as his Special Representative to the African Union.

The former Awutu Senya West Parliamentarian, will also Head the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The position became vacant in October, when the previous occupant, MsSahle-Work Zewde, became the President of Ethiopia.

The announcement was made Monday, December 10, during a media briefing by Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

Ms Tetteh was appointed by the Secretary-General in July as the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON).

Then came the Women’s University in Africa appointment of a former Vice Chancellor of the Cape Coast University, the 1st Female Vice Chancellor, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as Chancellor of the University.

The colorful event took place at the Celebration Center, Harare on Friday October 26, coinciding with the University’s 14th graduation ceremony.

In her acceptance speech Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, thanked the Women’s University in Africa for bestowing such a distinctive honour on her, which she shares with all the communities of family, friends, colleagues, staff and students who are part of her life’s journey.

She described the effect of the recognition as sobering, the invitation most unexpected.

She pledged to support the university in advancing the dreams of the two visionary founders- Professor Hope Sadza and Dr. Fay Chung, who took action to create a pathway for women to access higher education in many areas of importance to self and country.

She explained that the shifting terrain of higher education in Africa and the evolving economic order required that universities maintain a careful balance between knowledge and skills acquisition in curriculum review and delivery.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang brings a lot of experience to the institution as she is currently the President of the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) and chairperson of the Africa Board.

A professor of Literature, school of Humanities and Legal Studies at the University of Cape Coast, the Professor served as Minister for Education in Ghana from 2013 to 2017.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, holds a BA (Hons) in French and English, a Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast; A Diploma in Advanced Studies in French from the University of Dakar; an MA and PhD in Literature from York University, Toronto, Canada and she is the recipient of many international awards.

Interestingly, the three, Ms.Tetteh, Prof. OpokuAgyeman and Mrs Appiah-Appong unlike others were never reshuffled as they remained in their portfolios until former President Mahama’s four year mandate elapsed in January 2017.