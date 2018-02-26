“Mahama To Win 2020 Election” And He Is Yet To Declare

“God told me that if the NDC selects any other person [as presidential candidate] than the former president, they will lose. So they should not try. But if they bring Mahama, the revelation said, they will win”, Prophet Gaisie stated in a video making rounds on social media.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s message, coming at a time when politicians are beginning to position themselves for the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is bound to ruffle feathers.

Mr predictor, pollster pastor, if what I am hearing is a dream then please wake me up in 2021, when president John Dramani Mahama, will have finished taking the oath of office.

But unfortunately, I am wide awake and before I could take your prophecy for what it is, let us get the basics first.

Before one becomes president, the person will have to successfully contest and win a presidential election. The process leading to this starts with the person declaring an intention, unlike a political party like the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), where Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, has automatic ticket to lead the party, anytime, he expresses the interest to contest, but with the two leading ones, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a potential candidate must contest the primary, win, before leading the party, as a flagbearer.

None of this process, has begun and already, we are being told of who is going to win the 2020 election. Founder and leader of the True Fire Prophetic Ministry (TFPWM),Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has jumped all these processes and could see beyond two years to tell us, who was going to win the 2020 presidential election.

What an interesting scenario we have on our hands. These selfsame prophets in the run up to the 2016 elections, made a lot of prophecies, about who was going to win the election, suffice it to say, at the end of the voting and counting, their prophecies were nothing more than wish lists.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie career as a celebrity priest assumed a new flavor at that point. After his prediction that, Ebony was going to die in February.

A video of him prophesying about the death of the budding songstress immediately went viral. I remember when he was called on one of the local radio stations, to react to Ebony’s death and his prophesy, his first comments, after he was asked a question, was to give direction to his church.

Pastors, prophets, imams etc are instruments of change. God speaks through them to mankind that is why in ages past, we revere them. We hold them in high esteem. Their calling is principally to help man seek salvation, but today, some of them have become prophets of doom.

The only message they get from God, is who is going to die and when. Common sense, teaches us that, we will all go the way of mortals one day, the question that has baffled mankind since creation is when?

Even the pastors or prophets themselves will not escape death, so who has turned them into merchants of death?

Africa has the poorest population in the world, poverty is endemic in our part of the world, diseases are ravaging our people, yet our so-called prophets, do not seek intervention on our behalf, rather when they sleep or meditate, all they see is death, destruction and all the associated evils.

We are begging them in the name of God, to spare our celebrities, ironically they are their target, or they believe that is the only way to make money.

Most of these pastors are sociopaths, who know religion is an easy gig for easy money. However, even the sincere ones get corrupted, and they love the praise of preaching what people want to hear.

Once your thought process becomes irrational you’re easy to Con. Not to talk about the hopelessness and the uncertainty that abounds in our life and country today.

What I find curious every year, is that each Pastor ends up saying something different from the other, whereas what we know is that there is only ONE GOD – absolute and indivisible.

The teleological concept of God is monotheistic, but today’s Pastors in their prophecies convey a pantheistic concept of God: a God that speaks in many voices and forms, creating a dissonance which is then exploited by the media, as the year unfolds, measuring the prophecies against actual developments, to determine who among the many prophets is the true seer. This seeming retailing of prophecies in the public sphere should be a source of concern to the Church.

What I do not know and may never be able to establish is how to make that necessary distinction between when a Prophet actually hears the voice of God, God as in God, or when a prophet hears voices as in psychiatry. What is certain is: as prophets, it is possible to hear the Voice of God, but as human beings, it is possible for the same Prophets “to hear voices.”

Even when I admit that everyone should have a voice in a democracy, we need to find a way to regulate the activities of these con artists. They are creating fear and panic among the citizenry.