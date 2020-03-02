Mahama mourns Sunyani Omanhemaa

Former President John Dramani Mahama last Friday, led a delegation of National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials to the funeral of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa II, Sunyani Omanhemaa.

President Mahama, who is the Flagbearer of the NDC, accompanied by his wife, Lordina, NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Bono Regional Chairman, Ambasaador Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, Regional Executives of the NDC, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Sunyani West, Millicent Yeboah Amankwah and many others.

Also present at the Burial Service was former President and Founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings.

Nana Yaa Nyamaa II, reigned for almost 47 years and is celebrated as a leader who was a friend to many, a development- focused traditional leader who championed the education of her people and was committed to keeping Sunyaniman clean.

In a tribute, former First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, who represented her husband at the Burial Service, and was a personal friend of the late Omanhemaa said “Nanahemaa was not only a queen mother. To me, she was a sister, an elder sister and mother with whom I discussed many issues, especially relating to tradition”.

“The late Nana Omanhemaa’s strength as a person was expressed through the remarkable quality of her relationship with other people, her ability to make all who she met count; no matter how brief the meeting. She always considered others as special. When it came to leadership, Nanahemaa was courageous, something she endured to the end.”