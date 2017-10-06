Mahama Leads ECOWAS Election Observer Mission In Liberia

Former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, left Accra for Liberia yesterday leading an ECOWAS Observer Mission to monitor the general elections in that country.

A statement signed by Mahama’s Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said he will be in “…Monrovia to lead the Observer Mission of ECOWAS to the October 10, 2017 Liberian election.”

Joyce Bawa’s statement noted that, as former Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, “Mahama has been celebrated for his commitment to ensuring the stability of the sub-region and the continent generally.”

“His tenure as Chair saw the quick handling of various sub-regional crises including the Burkinabe Political turmoil, the election dispute in Togo and the outbreak of Ebola in three West African countries including Liberia. Since leaving Office in January, President Mahama has been helping to entrench democracy and stability in Africa. He has also been working with the African Development Bank to help improve agriculture,” the statement added.

Liberians will go to the polls next Tuesday, October 10, 2017, to elect a new president and legislators for the country.

This is the third time Liberians are going to the polls after the war that ravaged the country.

The incumbent president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf — Africa’s first female president — is ineligible to run this time because she has exhausted the limits on the constitutionally mandated term.

The general elections has been described as the country’s most hotly contested since the advent of multiparty elections in the 1980s.

About 1,000 candidates representing 26 political parties are said to be contesting for the legislative slots and 20 candidates vying to replace the incumbent president.