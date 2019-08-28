Mahama embarks on Savannah region ‘Thank You Tour’

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has embarked on a ‘Thank You Tour’ of the Savannah region yesterday.

Former President John Mahama, who hails from the region, is there to thank members of his party for their support as he leads them into election 2020.

He interacted with the chiefs of Mpaha and Busunu, suburbs of Central and West Gonga Districts respectively is expected to mend cracks in the party following Saturday’s parliamentary primaries.

The visit will also afford him the opportunity to inaugurate a steering committee for the party in the Savannah region, reports Joy News’ Isaac Nonja.

As part of this tour, Mr Mahama, will be paying courtesy calls on the Gonja King, Yagbonwura Suelmana Tutuba Bore-Essa 1 and some selected paramount chiefs in the region.

