Mahama congratulates Church of Pentecost on election of new Chairman

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has congratulated Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, 53, on his election as the new Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

Mr Mahama, also congratulated the Church of Pentecost on Apostle Nyamekye’s election and that of its Executive Council at the 43rd General Council Meeting of the Church.

“The overwhelming approval of the new Chairman who succeeds Apostle Opoku Nyinah is heartwarming and heralds God’s love and imminent blessings for Christians and all Ghanaians,” the former president noted.

At the church’s 43rd General Council Meeting, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, who is also the Koforidua Area Head passed a two-level electoral test to emerge the sixth leader of the largest Pentecostal movement in Africa.

He was presented to the College of Apostles and Prophets by the church’s 15-member Executive Council for a vote. He pulled a convincing 147 ‘YES’ against 4 ‘NO’ in the 151-member College.

The former president also extended warm congratulations to Apostle Nyinah for completing his tenure with grace.

With over three million members in 99 countries worldwide, the Church of Pentecost over the course of more than half a century has not only significantly promoted the social, cultural and economic transformation of Ghana, but also has played and continues to play a leading role in Ghana’s enviable global recognition as a godly nation.

President Mahama observes that “as we move into the uncertain future, the Church’s time-tested precepts based on moral guidance sound teachings and intercessory prayers would be critical in guiding our dear nation.”

The former president wished the Apostle Eric Nkyamekye and the newly elected Executive Council members well in their endeavours.