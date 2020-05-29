Madina UBH Islamic school Gets 12-Units Classroom Block

To eliminate the situation of congestion and ensure proper social distancing, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra region in collaboration with the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly has broke ground for the construction of a Twelve-unit classroom block worth Nine million Ghana Cedis.

The Umar Been Hatab (UBH) Islamic Basic School located in the Madina Zongo Libya-Quarters is expected to be completed in six months time.

The UBH project is the Twenty-second educational project executed in the Constituency by the MP with the support of the Assembly.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the Headteacher of the school, Omaru Sulemana, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr Blay, the Municipal Director of Education, the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP’s) Constituency Chairman, Eric Nartey Yeboah, Forster Arthur, the Constituency Organizer, Dan Fosu, the Constituency Secretary and host of Zongo Chiefs, opinion leaders and Imams

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony; the MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface said the situation of the school over the years is a sad one in spite of the fact that the school has produced some prominent people in the Zongo community.

According to him, the school is in the Zongo Community has been disadvantaged over the years hence his decision to be elated because the school is going to see some facelift.

He said one of the major problems of the school is the situation of congestion and in this trying time with the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, the situation must not be allowed to continue.

He was quick to add that a structure was put up by the immediate past National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) administration but was abandoned immediately the party lost power to the NPP in the December 2016 elections.

Narrating the circumstances that led to the delays in executing the project, the MP said it was a fact that the project was earlier awarded to three contractors.

This, he said made it difficult for the Assembly to terminate the contract until one of them with the necessary documentations came forward expressing disinterest in the project.

On her part, the Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) Jenifer Dede Ajabeng, enumerated how people in the Zongo communities across the country are dear to the heart of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hence his decision to establish the Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development which birthed the Zongo Development Fund(ZoDF) to provide tailor-made developments in the Zongo communities across the country.

According to her, this project has come at the opportune time to help eliminate congestion in the school

Also speaking at the ceremony, was the Chief Executive Officer of Detta Edition Limited, the contractor to work on the project, Mr Yahaya Dimie pledged to execute the project to the best of his knowledge.

He further reminded members of the community to support the company to deliver on its mandate and on schedule.

The Headteacher also took the opportunity to thank the MP and the MCE for the project and promised to assist the contractor to deliver on time before the next semester.