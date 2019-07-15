Madina Muslim Community Gets Hearse

The situation of the Madina Moslem community carrying the dead in the trunk of Kia trucks among others in the La-Nkwantanang Municipality of the Greater Accra Region will be a thing of the past as the Member of Parliament(MP) for Madina, has presented a fully registered Benz Sprinter hearse with registration number GS 1493-19 worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis to the community.

The MP; Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, presented the hearse to the leadership of the community led by the Zongo Chief of Madina, Alhaji Baba Ahmed Seidu, after last Friday’s Jummah prayers at the Madina Central Mosque.

Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the community, Alhaji Baba Seidu, thanked the MP for his show of honesty in dealing with his constituents.

He said, the hearse was one of the promises the MP made to community and he has honoured it.

He took the opportunity to thank him and sought Allah’s guidance for all his quest to ensure the Constituency forges ahead.

He commended the MP, who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Dr, Mahamadu Bawumia for the show of honesty.

He explained that leadership intends to charge a token for the use of the hearse to purchase fuel and maintenance as well as some stipend for the driver.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Abu Aminu, the former Greater Accra Regional Nasara Coordinator, the Muslim wing of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), said some years ago an unregistered hearse was presented to the community by the then Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji Amadu Sorogho on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, for the past twelve years that Alhaji Amadu Sorogho was the MP, the community made several appeals for the acquisition of a hearse, but to no avail.

“Until he (the NDC MP) presented an unregistered hearse which later broke down after it was presented to the leadership of the Muslim community “.

He said, the leadership is grateful to the MP for fulfilling his promise to the community.

He said, the fulfillment of the Alhaji Boniface’s promise, indicate how sincere the leadership of the New Patriotic Party government led by the President Akufo-Addo is with the electorate.

“The NPP has come to correct the wrongs of the NDC under the leadership of the ex-president John Dramani Mahana adding that because the NDC as a party was insincere in government all its MPs were also insincere with the people“, he argued.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Alhaji Boniface, explained that as MP, he will continue to push to have some of the teething problems in the municipality solved.

“It is my responsibility as MP in collaboration with the municipal Assembly to create the environment for the electorate to live in harmony”.

He called on the chiefs and people to continue to support the administration of the NPP to bring developments to the area.

He asked the leaders to endeavor to take advantage of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy being rolled out by the NPP, to help solve the alarming issues of idleness in the area.