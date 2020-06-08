Madina MP Presents Korea Embassy PPEs To Jummah Prayer Mosques

As the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eased the restrictions on social gatherings for churches and mosques to have congregational services and prayers, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency with the assistance of the Korean Embassy in Accra through its humanitarian agency has presented some Personal Protection Equipments to the leaders of the mosques in the Zongo community to ensure they adhere to the safety protocols of COVID-19.

The PPEs, including Veronica Buckets, liquid soaps, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, face mask, tissue papers were presented to the leaders of the Madina Central mosque to be subsequently distributed to the fourteen others mosques namely Estate Mosque, Shia Mosque, Danfa Mosque, University of Professional Studies Mosque, Ashaley-Botwe Mosque among others which have been holding Friday Jummah prayers.

The items were received on behalf of the Imams by the Madina Zongo Chief, Baba Seidu.

At Madina -Zongo eighteen mosques known for holding Friday Jummah prayers namely Waieiye Islam, Ibntaimeiya, Mr K-UN Central Mosque. Washington Central Mosque, Nuru Islam, Mutawakiri Mosque and Redco -Umar Mosque, Suleman Mosque at Atomic and Mallam Mohammed Mosque at Pantang.

Others are Madina -Zongo junction Mosque, Dela Clinic Mosque, PNT Central Mosque, WASS Mosque, Adenta New Site Mosque (1), Adenta New Site Mosque (2), Madigo Mosque and Mallam Umar Mosque at Pantang received PPEs.

Presenting the PPEs to the beneficiaries Imams in the company of the Constituency Chairman Eric Nartey Yeboah and other Constituency executives, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface said the items sourced with the support of the Korean International Cooperation Agency ( KOICA) was to be presented to the vulnerable in the Zongo communities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia explained that there are about Thirty-two mosques in the Madina Constituency that offers Friday Jummah prayers.

Out of this number Fourteen are in the Madina Central area and Eighteen are in the Madina Zongo area he explained.

According to him, the items are to help the mosques observe the safety protocols for the containment of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

He took the opportunity to correct some of the notions that many of the Moslem brothers and sisters are shying away from the use of the alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

He said the alcohol content in the hand sanitizers are not the one that will get them drunk if they use the syrup.

On his part, Mallam Huseini, of the UN-Central Mosque who received the items on behalf of his colleague Imams in the Zongos thanked the MP for that matter KOICA for the presentation.

He said a committee will be set by the eminent Imams in the area to ascertain all other mosques which offer Friday Prayers are given the PPEs to enable the mosque to observe the directives given the President on the containment of the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease.