Madina MP Facilitates Employment For Youth

As the Majority leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region is all out in his attempt to educate majority of Ghanaians on the scope of work of a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) is to legislate; the situation is different on the corridors of the (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Aside legislating, the MP for Madina, over the past two and half years has become a lobbyist for finding job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth in the La-Nkwantanang municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Records emanating from the Madina office of Alhaji Abu-bakar Saddique Boniface, shows that in the past two years, he has found job opportunities and placement for over sixty hundred and twenty- five (625) able bodied youth from the Madina Constituency and its environs.

The institutions that employed some of the hitherto desperate youth looking for opportunities are; BCM Mining Company limited in Tarkwa in the Western North Region, Ghana Grid Company Limited (Gridco), Gueiroz Galvao Construction Company, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Cocoa Marketing Company and Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Others are the Forestry Commission, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Audit Service, Agriculture Extension Officers and Controller and Accountant General’s Department were among the tall list of institutions that employed some of the youth from Madina and its environs.

The institution that had the highest number of two hundred and fifteen beneficiaries was the fledging Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO).

Institutions like the Ghana Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Anglogold Ashanti Ghana Limited, University of Ghana (UG), Cocobod, ADB Bank, Menzies Aviation at Airport in Accra, Airport Company Limited, Bulk Oil and Storage Transport (BOST), Petroleum Commission, Ministry of Business Development.

Bank of Ghana (BoG), West African Examination Council(WAEC), Chirano Gold Mines at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region,Ghana Railways Authority, Local Government Authorities, Ghana Education Service(GES), National Identification Authority (NIA) all these companies facilitated opportunities for the youth of Madina through the help of the MP.

The remaining are Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) in Tema, Cocoa Health Extension, Ghana Water and Sewage Company Limited (GWCL),Cocoa Marketing Company, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Newmont Mines Ghana Limited, Electricity Company Limited(ECG), Ghana Maritime Authority(GMA), Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Cocoa Research Institute at Tafo in the Eastern Region and Aviance Ghana Limited.

Speaking on the facilitation of opportunities for the youth from the area in interview after a section of the constituents went to town that their sitting MP, who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Alhaji Boniface, does not care about the welfare of his constituents.

According to him, on daily basis his office is inundated with Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) of young men and women, who completed tertiary institutions and seeking job opportunities.

“My office has been turned into a hub of CVs collection centre, but once I have set out to serve my people is the price to pay as a leader”, he noted

He explained that in certain instances, he had been able to use his lobbying skills and his contacts in these institutions to have placements for a large number of them.

It gladdens my heart to put smiles on the faces of the teeming unemployed youth from the area, adding that it is the only way to empower the youth to elevate the status in the society.

He stressed that it is the desire of the president Akufo-Addo to develop the human resource need of the country, hence the introduction of the flagship programme, Free Senior High Secondary School.