Madina Market Road Is An Eyesore

Every year, at budget presentations we are told the government, has earmarked millions of Ghana cedis for road construction.

Apart from the few major roads, including the interchanges that we all see, no one can really account for the rest of the roads, as well as the money.

Town roads are as important as trunk roads, because if we move goods and people from one town to another and when they get to a city and their movements are restricted, we have done what is popularly referred to as ‘course 90’.

Madina is one of the fastest growing municipalities in the country. It is strategically located to connect people to every part of the city as well as to the rest of the country. Madina station and the market are one of the busiest in the capital.

The busiest roads in the municipality are the ones that connect to the market and the lorry park. Unlike other areas where there is a reasonable distance between the market and the lorry station, in Madina they are opposite to each other.

From all the three directions that lead to the market i.e. taxi rank to the market, Zongo junction to the market and from Akosombo junction to the market, the roads are in deplorable state.

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has promised to make Accra, the cleanest city in West Africa. This vision cannot be realized if roads in the city are in terrible shape.

The temptation to throw rubbish on a well design road is less than, if it is in the shape Madina market roads are.

The market and the lorry park generate a lot of revenue to the municipality everyday and by extension to the state. It is said that to who much is given, much is expected.

If even a loan is contracted to construct the road, the market and the lorry park can finance the repayment, because a lot of people and vehicles commute on that road every day.