m2m, British Airways and Comic Relief launch live-saving program for HIV mothers and their families

With funding support from popular airline, British Airways (BA), and Comic Relief, 12 local Ghanaian women living with HIV, have been trained and are employed by m2m, an African not-for-profit organisation as “Mentor Mothers” to give life-saving health services to thousands of women and their families.

Working from two health facilities and in surrounding communities in Ashaiman and Atua in Lower Manya Krobo, these frontline health workers, have recently begun to deliver vital health services, education and psychosocial support to both HIV-positive and -negative women and their families.

Ghana is the first country in West Africa to benefit from the initiative after others like South Africa and Kenya ,since its inception in 2010.

m2m’s services, are designed to ensure children get the best start in life, which means being born HIV-free and receiving an essential package of early childhood development (ECD) services. Over 11,000 women and children under three are expected to benefit in the next two years.

“We are delighted that Ghana, has become the first West African member of the m2m family, and the ninth country in which we are working,” said Frank Beadle de Palomo, m2m’s President and CEO, at a high-level launch event today in Accra.

“Our community-led model delivers results—we’ve helped to almost end mother-to-child transmission of HIV for our clients for five years in a row and 97% of those enrolled in our ECD services in 2017 achieved all of their milestones by their first birthday. Thanks to British Airways and Comic Relief, we are confident we can play our part to ensure a healthy, thriving future in Ghana”, he added.

m2m’s launch in Ghana, comes as the nation has shown global leadership by becoming the first country to adopt the World Health Organization’s (WHO) and United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF’s) Nurturing Care For Early Childhood Development framework—a new, globally recognised framework for best practice in ECD.

Despite this, Ghana’s youngest citizens, still face significant challenges. More than 3,000 new HIV infections, were recorded among infants and children in 2017, and over one in four young Ghanaian children lag behind in language, cognitive, physical and socio-emotional development.

By this, m2m, will be tackling these challenges by promoting responsive parenting and nurturing care to parents and caregivers of HIV-exposed and other vulnerable young children—addressing factors such as the importance of play, nutrition, and accessing health services.

To ensure comprehensive care, these activities are delivered alongside other essential health services, including prevention and treatment of HIV and care and referrals for family planning, cervical cancer

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of British Airways, Alex Cruz, several factors were considered. So far, staff of the airline, have managed to raise a total of 24 million pounds for the programme, a gesture that was greatly applauded at the launch last Monday in Accra. Mr Cruz, said they know the programme is effective and working to achieve it set out goals.

Ruth Davison, Interim CEO of Comic Relief, said: “mothers2mothers is a fantastic example of an organisation that empowers local leaders to help, educate and elevate communities.

I am delighted that our funding partnership with BA, has helped m2m bring its vitally important services to Ghana. We are proud to have supported their work over the last 11 years, as they have created over 10,000 jobs for women living with HIV and improved the lives of more than 11 million women and young children.”

In a speech read on his behalf by Dr. Ernest Asiedu, a Deputy Minister of Health, Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, who commended the initiative by mothers2mothers, said Ghana has done a lot in the area of HIV/AIDS, but more remains to be done to achieve an HIV-free healthy generation.

“We are therefore very delighted and indeed honoured that motherst2mothers has chosen Ghana as its first country in its expansion into West Africa. The Deputy Minister described the decision to choose Ghana as timely and historic promising the country will do everything possible to support the initiative in order not to disappoint donors.

“I am confident that m2m’s community-driven family-centred approach; its proven end integrated model; and its long track record across our continent can indeed help to create a Flying Start for Ghana’s youngest citizens”. He said the Ministry was committed to the programme and ready to adopt it for a nationwide coverage after it two year period elapses.

Acting Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Steve Kyeremeh Auahene, said Ghana has what have to make HIV-free generation within the shortest possible time.

He said m2m model, has proven to be effective and was convinced that in the case of Ghana same results would be recorded. In a speech read for the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison, she said her outfit was committed and ready to partner m2m to roll out the programme and commended the NGO for choosing Ghana.