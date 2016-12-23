Lordina Showers Love On Kids Ahead Of Xmas

The First Lady, Lordina Mahama, recently showered love to the unfortunate ones at the Osu Children’s Home in Accra through her NGO, “Lordina Foundation”.

Mrs. Mahama, occasionally visits the Home to present items for their upkeep, especially during festive occasions such as Christmas, but what made this year’s more exciting for the children was her decision to facilitate the construction of an accommodation for toddlers of the Home.

She also surprised the children with assorted items to support their Christmas celebration.

Items presented included bags of rice, gallons of oil, assorted biscuits, sweets, soft drinks, tomato paste, tuna flakes, and boxes of spaghetti and bales of clothes.

Similar donations were made to the Christ Foster Home in Fafraha, near Adenta making it seven orphanages, which have benefited from the First Lady during this year’s Christmas celebration.

Other beneficiary homes were Let Kids Smile in Nkoransa, Bethesda Children’s Home, Frank May Orphanage both in Techiman, Tamale Children’s Home and Anfani Home.

The First Lady, has for the past years made donations to selected orphanages across the country. These donations are aimed at supporting these rather unfortunate children, who find themselves in orphanages.