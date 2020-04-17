Lordina Foundation supports orphanages & Gambaga Witches Camp

The Lordina Foundation has gone to the aid of six orphanages, it has over the years adopted.

The six, which includes the Osu Children’s Home, FrankMay Children’s Home in Techiman and the Tamale Children’s Home were presented with a quantity of food items.

Items donated to the homes include bags of rice, cooking oil, drinks, milo, nido, milk, cerelac, biscuits, diapers, toilets rolls, kitchen paper towels, bottled water, and sanitizers.

The other beneficiary homes were the Christ Faith Forster Home, Bethesda Children’s Home in Techiman and Anfaani Children’s Home.

The Foundation has also presented a number of items including Veronica buckets, detergents and hand sanitizers to the women in the Gambaga Witches Camp.

Lordina Foundation, founded by former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has in addition to its focus on supporting the needy especially women and children, also adopted the six orphanages, which it has consistently supported.

Board Chairman of the Foundation, Rev. Steve Wengam, says this round of support is to assist the homes manage the Covid-19 pandemic and also celebrate the Easter.