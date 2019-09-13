Looming National Sanitation Disaster 

…MPs Want Govt To Pay Waste Managers To Avert Situation

By Patrick Biddah

Members of Parliament (MPs) are demanding more from government in its fight against sanitation in the country.

This follows a tour of various Landfill sites across the country, where the management of these landfills are showing signs of looming disaster.

The disgusting spectacle of these landfills, left MPs outraged when it became clear from the management that, there is a possible explosion and an outbreak of an epidemic which can easily be linked to the sites.

The tour which started on Tuesday from the Kumasi Landfill site and ended yesterday at the Takoradi Landfill was triggered by a fire outbreak at the Kpone Dumping site in the Greater Accra region..

The tour was undertaken by three committees of Parliament as part of their supervisory and oversight role in ensuring proper operations and management of environmental waste facilities.

The Committees are the Local Government; the Environment, Technology and Innovation as well as the Committee on Works and Housing.

At the Kumasi Landfill site , tones of refuse have destroyed the environment with unbearable stench polluting the air

The land itself has exhausted its use with the refuse spilling over. What makes it worse is the liquid dripping from the refuse into the land, posing a serious health risk.

The MPs, did not take the development lightly, as they called for an immediate action by the government to step in quickly with the needed assistance in view of the fact that no known site has been found for dumping.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda, Mr Ibrahim Ahmed, who is also a member of the Local Government Committee, did not mince words when he said, Kumasi deserves better and cannot be engulfed in that filth because of its King and the prestige his Kingdom represents.

But in the midst of these unhealthy waste management is a recycling plant that is being built in Kumasi by the Jospong Group of Companies as a way out of the challenges.

The plant, although a sure bet to ending the waste management menace, is faced with huge indebtedness by the users of the facility, including government.

At yesterday’s tour which took the MPs to Tamale, they were disgusted by the poor management of the Landfill site .Over there at the landfill site ,both solid and liquid waste were being dumped in open space.

The Waste Management Head of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Martin Ahorlu, who briefed the Committee members gave reasons for the challenge.

Since the commissioning of the Landfill in 2012 and the signing of a contract in 2015, Mr Ahorlu, said government has not paid any money to Waste Landfill Company Limited, the managers of the facility .

The contract, he said was supposed to have seen government paying over Ghc300,00 a month to the company for managing the landfill site.

He said, the situation is crippling their operations, but they cannot leave the refuse uncollected, hence the free dumping.

The MPs, who were not happy with the indebtedness therefore called on government to honor its financial obligation to the company.

The Ranking Member on the Committee for Local Government, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, challenged government to show policy direction in fighting sanitation.

According to Mr Vanderpuije, the way things are going is scary and that all three committees have come face to face with the challenges in the waste and sanitation sector and have resolved irrespective of their political affiliations to making a strong worded recommendation to Parliament on the way forward.