Lodging-Hospitality Industry: People Missing Out On Career Opportunities

Careers In The Lodging-Hospitality Industry In Ghana, a unique book written by Mrs. Egi Gaisie, was launched accompanied by a unique exhibition emphasizing the requirements for the many career opportunities in the lodging-hospitality industry. This event was at the GIMPA Executive Conference Center on Thursday September 12.

The exhibition highlighted competencies required for personnel in the hotel industry in Ghana. Using a 3-foot tall 3-dimensional Hotel Competency Pyramid model, the author adapted the model to the Ghanaian hotel environment based on a field research she had carried out.

A teaser, ‘The Hotel Lobby’ also depicted in a 3-dimension, show cased an architectural model of a hotel lobby. Mrs Gaisie, the author, challenges hotel workers to seize opportunities to discover themselves and to develop themselves for the career opportunities in the industry.

The book was unvailed by. Fritz Baffour, a Ghanaian journalist, politician and communications consultant and a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South constituency in the Parliament of Ghana and a former Minister for Information of Ghana.

The author, herself a veteran in the industry, and a certified hospitality educator showcases the testimonies of 14 top industry personalities, herself inclusive. Also at the launch was a video clip show casing younger workers in the industry who are discovering themselves and developing themselves to build careers within the industry.

Careers in the lodging-hospitality industry in Ghana, is intended for secondary through tertiary school leavers, career counselors, and anyone interested in building careers in a new and challenging sector. It seeks to inspire young people to discover their passion and to seize opportunities to grow with a sector like the hospitality industry where there is room for anyone with passion and dedication for service.