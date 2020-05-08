Lockdown: A Way To Reduce The Spread Of Covid-19?

Coronavirus also known as covid-19, has been the topic of discussion lately.Thisvirus is believed to originate from Wuhan, china and has killed over 120,000 people.

On April 21, 2020 the cases of coronavirus hit 2million across the world. As a result of this, most countries are now on lockdown.

Most countries across the globe are now practicing the total or partial lockdown, it is believed that, the lockdown will prevent the movement of people from one place to the other. This practice is believed to help reduce the spread of the virus and also able to identify those who have the covid-19.

Countries like Ghana, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, India, china and others are now on lockdown. India became the latest country to order a nationwide lockdown. Despite that, the USA, Italy, Iran, Belgium, Germany, the UK and Spain have now reported more deaths than china, where the virus was first detected.

The question now is, why is cases of coronavirus increasing when there is a lockdown? Is it that people are not adhering to the rules and regulations of the lockdown? Or is it that the lockdown is not effective?

If this is the case then we as individuals needs to take a second look at things, this coronavirus is now a global threat and specialists are trying to get a vaccine for it but if the lockdown can help reduce it then we need to do adhere to rules and regulations concerning this lockdown.

Even the World Health Organization [WHO] has also recommended the lockdown as a way to reduce the spreading of the virus, let stay home to reduce the spread of the virus. If the lockdown is properly done, there will be good results, prevention they say is better than cure.

PEGGY AGYEMANG

STUDENT JOURNALIST

GHANA INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM.