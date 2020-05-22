Living With COVID-19 Means Compiling A New Register

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, at the Minister’s Press Briefing yesterday, May 21, invited Ghanaians, as well as the media, join in the conversation of living with the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The minister’s call followed a similar one made by president Akufo-Addo and the minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu to the effect that, Ghanaians must find ways to live with the virus.

As a newspaper, we welcome the call by the minister and proceed to make our suggestions.

There is no gainsaying the fact that, the election management body has, despite the public outcry and remarks from dissenting voices against the compilation of a new register, remains relentless.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) for instance, has warned countries of a likelihood of second wave of the virus. In Ghana, although we were told weeks ago that, we had peaked, reported cases of new infections, suggest otherwise.

It is true that, the virus is not going away anytime soon, so it is safe to surmise that living with the virus, has become the new normal.

However, as advised by the Noble Committee and scientists, the easier way of spreading the virus, is where people congregate, this is why we are told to stay home, when we have nothing important to do outside.

Regrettably, amid the spread of the killer virus, Jean Mensah, the Electoral Commissioner and her team, are not only calling for Bids for the supply of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), but have also released six safety protocols for voter registration exercise, while all these are going out Parliament is yet to deliberate and amend the Constitutional Instrument (CI) 91.

As a newspaper, we find extremely worrisome the fact on a daily basis, our case count keep soaring, and yet the EC is putting in place all the necessary measures to compile a new register.

To the minister of Information, the conversation should about how to keep Ghanaians safe. We can do with the new voters’ register.

We should not let our guard down, else we might have a new register,

In the opinion of this newspaper, our priorities must necessarily be altered in line with what is happening around the world.