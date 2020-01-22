Lifting our ban will be an advantage to VGMA – Stonebwoy

Reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has indicated that the ban imposed on him and his colleague Shatta Wale, if lifted will be of a great advantage to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

He admitted that although the VGMAs will have Ghana’s top artistes performing on the night, their presence will spice up the event.

Speaking with MzGee on 3FM, Stonebwoy said, “Lifting of the ban will serve as an advantage to the award scheme and not necessarily the artistes involved because they will have some of Ghana’s top artistes to get involved in the scheme”.

Stonebwoy promised to continue to churn out hit songs to entertain his fans whether the ban is lifted or otherwise.

Charterhouse, last year, banned and stripped the two of all their awards after they distracted the ceremony.

Stonebwoy, who was on stage to receive an award, pulled a gun after he realised that his archrival Shatta Wale had walked on stage with his fans.

Source: classfmonline.com