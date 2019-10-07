Life Is Not All About NPP And NDC; Bawumia Should Be Told!

By Abdul Razak Bawa

Speaking at the launch of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Jobs Centre at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Auditorium at the University of Ghana on Wednesday, October 2, the Vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had this kind words to tell Ghanaians “Between 2013 and 2016, just the last four years of the NDC government, the cumulative increase in electricity tariff was 166%”.

Everything in this world, including man’s creation walks forward, because the future is what is facing us. When Ghanaians in 2016, gave an overwhelming endorsement of candidate Akufo-Addo, to lead them, they did it based on one simple reason and that it, he was coming to correct the mistakes of the John Dramani Mahama administration.

Dr. Bawumia, is always in a campaign mood, since taking the oath of office, he has refused to get off his wagon and start work, as well as accept his role and that of the government.

Anytime, there is an issue, be it the depreciation of the cedi, or increases in petroleum products, or recently the rise in utility prices, Dr. Bawumia, will always wants to bring in the NDC, specifically former president John Dramani Mahama, to say they are better managers of the economy.

Ghanaians, did not vote for them to come and spin the wheel, we did not vote for them to come and remind us of our past, we voted for them, so they can better our lot and alleviate our suffering.

Let us assume without conceding that what Dr. Bawumia said about NDC cumulatively increasing s electricity tariff by 166percent in four years, if it amounted to let say GH¢5, any increment now whether it is by 50p or GH¢1, it is more than how much NDC left behind and it is a drain on the pocket of the Ghanaian, who is already suffering under the shambolic performance of this government.

John Dramani Mahama, was the Satan that Ghanaians, didn’t want to have anything to do with, Dr. Bawumia and his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, promised Ghanaians salvation. After the election, and given the mandate, you still want to remind us of the Satan we rejected.

Elections are not a beauty contest, neither is it reserved for the strongest and sometimes not necessarily the smartest, but for the ones, who have the ideas to move a nation or people forward.

Ghanaians are getting sick and tired of these compare and contrast, their situation can’t get better with these everyday reminders of what their lives were under John Dramani Mahama.

I have come to the realization that Ghanaian leaders are dumb, and we the citizens are even dumber, if not nothing can explain away the behavior of Dr. Bawumia, who is a distant away from our suffering.

As citizens we just talk about it and bury our heads in the sand, as if this too shall come to pass, unfortunately with Dr. Bawumia it never does.

With the economic downturn biting so deeply into the lives of the average person, Dr. Bawumia and his boss, put on blinders, while we seem to have resigned to our faith that nothing is going to change.

Reinhold once said, “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, and the courage to change the things that I can.” Nowhere did he ask God to do anything for him, only grant him the courage to change the things he could.

Ghanaians have no courage! We are all cowards! Our leaders have done a fine job of feeding us fish every day and now we cannot fish for ourselves. Change does not happen by divine intervention. Change happens because people got sick and tired of being sick and tired.

However, Ghanaians are never fed up, we hold onto this belief that one day a Jesus Christ, will come and rescue us. The question is why?

We now find ourselves in a country where the worst never happens, but nothing ever gets better.

That in a nutshell is a description of why we are still suffering and smiling. Our stupidity today has been confirmed!

Even as things are getting worse, still we endure the lies and the insult that Dr. Bawumia keeps feeding us.

Dear Veep, Ghana is not about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), not everyone votes for NPP nor NDC, we have people will call floating voters, they do not care what NDC did or did not do, all they want us a fulfillment of all the promises you made, including reducing utility tariffs.

On December 2, 2015, you tweeted that, “NDC has resorted to increasing taxes under the economic difficulties they created. An NPP government will do differently”

The situation today is even worse than it was when you tweeted to criticize the NDC government.

Dr. Bawumia, could be said to be acting true to type of politicians in our time, having said that however, I strongly believe the Veep, must try to unburden his conscience.

Someone should please remind our Vice-president that, Ghanaians do not buy power in percentages, we buy and pay in cash, so we do not care the percentage increment in eight years, compared to a less than three years government.

Fairness even demand that, Dr. Bawumia should be making these comparisons after eight years.