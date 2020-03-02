Letter To God About Akufo-Addo

By Abdul Razak Bawa

Dear God,

The Good Book says, when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

As a Muslim, you have told me that, nothing happens by accident, whatever happens is by design, it has been written long before we were born.

I cannot question you about why out of over 25 million Ghanaians, you chose Akufo-Addo to be our leader, as this time of our nation’s life.

We have a lot of people with good heart and genuine intentions for this country, yet you chose for us a man, who does not mean what he says and says what he does not mean.

I cannot fight you, I cannot seek redress anywhere, I can only come to you in my humbleness to ask that you please hear our cry as Ghanaians and give us a change in December 2020.

In our stubbornness, we bought into the promises made to us by Akufo-Addo in 2016, we voted for him without knowing what he had in stock for us.

It is said that, you cannot read a man’s mind, just by looking into his face. We were deceived by Akufo-Addo, I ask that you please help us change our mistake we made in 2016.

A man that claims to be building a National Cathedral in your honour,is supervising the worst form of ills that you abhor. Corruption in his first term is the worst we have ever witness in the history of this country.

Innocent Ghanaians, including journalists are being killed in reckless abandon. Daylight robbery is on the ascendancy, galamsey which we have all accepted is destroying our water bodies and forests and must be stopped, has rather gotten worse, despite the efforts and the tax payers money that, have been spent so far.

Dear God, we cannot endure another four excruciating years under this president, our gullibility and craving for free things, is what deceived us to vote for him.

It is said that, the voice of the people is the voice of God, when we cried to you for change, it is now obvious from what we are witnessing that, this is not the change we wanted.

, On December7, 2016, you tested us and we failed. Human fallibility took the better of us. We were to choose between good and evil, and because of the little trial that we went through, we settled for evil, but as it is said, to err is human, but to forgive is divine.

Dear God, please I come to you in all humility, with a heart full of regret and repentance that, you forgive us and help us to correct our mistake we made in 2016.

We have seen government, we have lived through virtually all the types of government, from dictators, usurpers, democracy etc., and neverhave we had to endure what we are currently experiencing.

A government that does good with the left hand and takes back with the right hand is not a government that even those who openly defied the message of God deserve.

Even the Israeliteswho crucified Jesus Christ, deserve better leadership than we are currently experiencing.

Akufo-Addo, during the tenure of office of president John Agyekum Kufuor, after his disgraceful exit of the Office of Attorney General and minister of Justice, was made the minister of Foreign Affairs, he had the opportunity then to travel around the world, one would have thought that, after becoming president, he will stay in the country and fulfill not only his promises, but the problems, his style of governance is creating.

No leader can get things done, if he does not stepon few toes, but when the power that must be used to advance the cause of humanity is used to cause pain, then that leader is deliberately stepping on those toes to show them where power lies.

Akufo-Addo is worse than a dictator, he is not only crushing businesses but he is also behaving like a proverbial monkey, he sees no evil, hears no evil.

A leader treats all his people equal, he is fair to all of them regardless of which political party they belong to or which candidate they voted for, but the Akufo-Addo that you gave us, Dear God, takes no prisoners, with him there is nothing like the middle line, you are either with him or against him, even people in the New Patriotic Party, he feels are allies of president Kufuor, have no place in his government.

Akufo-Addo, feels fated to rule Ghana, he is persuaded that it is their lot to have the final say on the nation’s affairs.

To Akufo-Addo and his family and friends, public office is their natural habitat. They are at ease in the detached realm of power and privilege.

Dear God, you know Akufo-Addo, is the author of ‘’do or die’’ elections. He framed the 2008, 2012 and 2016, polls as real-life war and victory as ‘’capture’’.

After claiming the ‘Battle is the Lord’s’ he is presiding over a bloody season of unresolved politically motivated killings and brazen corruption, which if given another four years, will rob this country of everything that used to define us.

Dear God, Akufo-Addo, is a wolf in sheep clothing, he disguised himself before man, but not before you, I know all his misgovernance and missteps are not deliberate but you are only exposing the hypocrisy he is made of.

Thank you for letting us see the folly that he is made of. I had hoped that by this point in history, we would be better than this, but you know better.

I am hoping for an answered prayer, come December 2020.

razakbawa@gmail.com