Let’s Watch the Prices of Local Foods That the President Mentioned

In his ninth address to the nation, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, nicknamed Covid-19, president Akufo-Addo, advised Ghanaians to boost their immunity by eating some local foods.

Addressing the nation on Sunday May 10, the president said, “We have to improve our hygiene, our fitness and exercises, our eating, generally, our style of living, which will boost our immunity to disease and the virus. For instance, we are told that the key vitamins that fortify our immune system are vitamins A, B6, C, and E. Fortunately for us, in Ghana, all of these can be found in many of our foods, such as oranges, kontomire, millet, cashew nuts, crabs, plantain, okro, dawadawa, brown rice and mushrooms. Following a good diet, patronising our healthy foods, exercising regularly, ensuring our personal hygiene, and improving our lifestyle habits should become part and parcel of our daily routines, which will help bolster our immune systems, and help us in the fight against the pandemic.”

Ghanaian traders in recent times, have taken advantage of the deadly pandemic to make outrageous profit, by buying low at the farm gate and selling high at the various markets.

The most recent one among several others, was when the president announced the partial lockdown of Greater Accra region and Greater Kumasi and its surrounding areas.

Prices of foodstuff, suddenly went up, without regard to the unbearable situation Ghanaians have had to endure.

They took advantage of the situation to make unconscionable profit.

With the Sunday’s announcement by the president, it stand to reason that, they will be high demand for the aforementioned foods. The demand will automatically go with an increase in prices.

The truth in our opinion is that, Ghanaians will not bother to pay more for these foods, as they are not difficult people, but the effect of Covid-19, has affected their disposal income, as some people have lost their jobs, while others had to take a pay cut.

We are appealing to the market women and persons involved in the value chain to allow their humanity to take the better part of them.

We agree that, we are all in business for profit, but that should not be at the expense of your fellow Ghanaian.

Times are hard and so abnormal profit, should not be the object of the market women.