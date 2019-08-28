Lets Team Up And Defeat The Wounded Elephant Come 2020

..Bolnaba

From, Abugri Sumaila Haruna/ Upper East

For the Upper East Regional chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress[NDC], the New Patriotic Party [NPP], is currently gasping for air with no hope of survival and thus just need a little political punch to send it to the grave, where it belongs, as for as it current condition is concern.

Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, opined that the mentioning of Nana Akufo-Addo’s government only reminds Ghanaians of suffering, pain, deceit, joblessness, nepotism, disrespect of human right amongst others for which reason, the NPP and Nana Addo doesn’t deserve another term.

“They came to power through a corroborated lies, deceit and political mouth-watering promises. Now Ghanaians have seen the differences. Lies cannot stand the test of time”. Now Nana Addo knows that time is not a good friend,” he added.

In a telephone interaction with THE HERALD’s upper East regional correspondent shortly after his party parliamentary primary, the astute politician whose experience earned him the title ‘political Maradona’ emphatically stated that the National Democratic Congress will take over all the fifteen[15] seats of the region. “As I speak with you, the regional executives will in the coming days meet all aspirants in the just ended primaries. There is no loser as far as internal party contest is concern. Everyone should come onboard, our target is 2020 general elections. We need a one touch victory”. Alhaji Bolnaba further called on all defeated candidates to take up full campaign. “This is an in-house contest, I know that some aspirants might not be happy with certain comments of their opponents, but the time has come for all of us to show love to our beloved party”. He asserted.

Alhaji Bolnaba stated that losing as a parliamentary primaries contest shouldn’t bring one political future to an end. “You see, if one loses in an internal contest, it doesn’t mean that the loser’s political future has come to an end. The party consider every member and supporter very useful”.

“You see, not all of us can go to parliament, so when you losses in primaries, you are still useful. You share is hanging somewhere, so please, am appealing to all to come on board with all the needed skills so that we can win massively come 2020”. Bolnaba pleaded.

He lauded all aspirants and their followers for conducting a mature and civilized campaign.

In all, eleven out of the twelve sitting Members of Parliament of the party retain their slots to contest come 2020 on the tickets of the NDC as parliamentary candidates.