Let’s Fulfill Dr. Nkrumah Prophetic Intelligence

It is time for Africans to fulfill the prophetic utterance of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah intelligence and vision at OAU in Addi Ababa on 24 May 1963.

According to Dr.Nkrumah, “if by their fruits we shall know them, they must first grow the fruits”. The actions of people reveals their personality, identity and intentions. We have seen the fruits of China and western world; they are self seeking and manipulative. Their fruits are evil. They are blaming and mistreating blacks for Wuhan Virus Pandemic. Videos are all over social media yet international Media has look down upon it. We don’t need them in our life, their fruits are evil.

“We must unite now or perish”, Nkrumah prophesied. As if he knew that it’s not only in his time that African must unite but also saw a pandemic half a century to come. This is the time for us to unite as one. We are Africans: we are blacks: we are one. It’s time to live in oneness. They can’t stand against us if we unite. Africa is one continent, one people, and one nation” Nkrumah prophetically declared. Let’s fulfill it.

Even in our indifference Dr. Nkrumah explained, the forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart”.

It is time for us to lean not on the shoulders outsiders. We must fulfill the words of Nkrumah, “We face neither East nor West; We face forward”

It’s time for us to focus on ourselves and not imported things. We are blessed with all natural resources. Since imported goods reduced during this Wuhan Virus Pandemic have Africans disappeared from the face of the Earth? Let’s focus on what we have and improve it.

According to late Dr. Nkrumah, “for this end Africa needs a new type of citizen, a dedicated, modest, honest and informed man. A man submerges self in service to the nation and mankind. A man who abhors greed and detests vanity. A new type of man whose humility is his strength and whose integrity is his greatness”

But the questions is, are our citizens and leaders dedicated, modest, and honest? Do we have men who abhors greed and detest vanity? Do they even have integrity? They don’t care about us if they did, they would spoken with one voice against how China is handling the pandemic against blacks. Or they might have taken their money into their own pockets?

After the pandemic everybody will be busy building her economy; let’s work together and build Africa and make it a better place for ourselves.

To the health personals, scientific researchers and organisations, God bless you and favor you with the wisdom you need to get a vaccine for the virus. We must unite or perish. Let’s do it together!

By David Graceman Quaye

Ghana Institute Of Journalism

Level 300 Student