Let Us Do To Inspector Mawuli Ashilevi What We Did To Major Maxwell Mahama

Ghana, is a country, where we have two set of privileges, one for the haves, and the other for the have-not. The law is equally the same, the rich, gets away with everything, including murder, whiles the poor are made face the full rigours of the law.

We are all created equal, but some are more equal than others. We are living in the classic George Orwell’s animal kingdom.

Every murder is a murder, no matter the circumstance. We all rise to demand justice for some murders, because, they get murdered in the line of duty.

For some time now, men and women we deploy to protect us and our properties, we turn round and kill them. That should change. All Ghanaians, who are disturbed by this recurring carnage, must go beyond cheap chatter and galvanize themselves to break the vicious cycle.

Ghana is a country of rule of law, every person, who has fallen short of the law, must have his day in court and the courts, must dispense justice in a timely and judicious manner. In the absence of this, anarchy will befall this country.

The whole country, was in a state of shock and mourning, after the video of the barbaric murder of Major Maxwell Mahama went viral.

We all demanded for the blood of those, who took his life, in a movie fashion. It was like a trailer of a movie that was being premier by Kumawood. All political parties issued statements condemning the dastardly act.

A premature death is hurtful enough, but an avoidable one is shattering, which is why I extend my deepest condolence to the families of our fallen servicemen and women.

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

President Akufo-Addo Must Act Swiftly to Restore Sanity The National Democratic Congress (NDC), condemns without any equivocation, the dastardly and barbaric lynching of a serving Captain of Ghana’s revered Armed Forces.

We share in the pain of the Ghana Armed Forces and express our heartfelt sympathy to the Chief of Defense Staff, all his Officers and Men, who are at this moment seething with grief.

We also send our utmost heartfelt condolences to the, widow, children, parents, and Family of the late Captain Maxwell Mahama: an officer and a gentleman.

The NDC is laying blame of this heinous and callous lynching of Captain Mahama at the doorstep of President Akufo-Addo.

This is because ever since President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC handed over a peaceful Ghana to President Akufo-Addo’s NPP on the 7th January, 2017 the nation has known no peace.

Under the direct supervision of President Akufo-Addo, the state has watched and sponsored its goon squads to unleash wanton mayhem on innocent Ghanaians.

From the beating up of a serving Police Officer at the Flagstaff House, to the beating up of a Regional Security Co-ordinator, the disruption of a court process, the burning of toll booths and the molestation of civil servants, the lawless Culture Of Impunity has now reached the doorstep of the Ghana Armed Forces.

This is highly unacceptable Mr. President.

The NDC wishes to send a very loud message to President Akufo-Addo that; Enough is Enough!!!!!!

The NDC will sooner than later if this level of impunity persists, be compelled to engage in a legitimate social revolution to protest the inability of President Akufo-Addo to protect the good people of this country.

If it is the case that President Akufo-Addo has come to the realisation that he is unable to manage the affairs of State, he should do the honourable thing and resign so we get a more Competent Leader to lead Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana.

For the avoidance of doubt: the NDC shall “resist oppressors rule with all our will and might forevermore”.

President Akufo-Addo’s “All die be die” despicable style of leadership shall not be allowed to fester.

We shall not allow Ghana to die!!!!!

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (NDC, General Secretary)

The NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY (NPP) had this to say

NPP CONDEMNS THE GRUESOME MURDER OF MAXWELL MAHAMA AND COMMISERATES WITH THE BEREAVED FAMILY AND THE NATION

The NPP has learnt with utter shock, the lynching of an Army Officer, whose name has been given as Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region. The officer, according to the Ghana Armed Forces, was the leader of a military detachment stationed at the area to help in the fight against galamsey.

It is widely reported that he was murdered by the youth of the area who mistook him for an armed robber on the morning of Monday, May 29, whilst undertaking his regular keep-fit exercise.

The NPP condemns in no uncertain terms, this dastardly and ungodly action of the youth regardless of what may have prompted same. The party also associates itself with the President’s call for a full scale investigation into the matter with immediate effect in order to bring all the perpetuators to justice.

Whilst the party commiserates with the bereaved family, the Ghana Armed Forces and the nation at large, we also wish to applaud the men and women in uniform for exercising maximum restraint under the circumstances. The party again admonishes the good people of this country especially the youth to desist from taking the law into their own hands and rather resort to due process in their pursuit for justice at all-time.

Once again, the NPP extends its heartfelt condolence to all; especially the wife and children of the deceased and anticipates that JUSTICE would be served in this matter as quickly as possible and within the ambit of the law.

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

General Secretary (Ag)

Major Mahama Trust Fund Bill

On Thursday, November 9, 2017, the Parliament of Ghana, passed the Major Mahama Trust Fund Bill, the fund, was to provide legal backing for the establishment of a fund to cater for the wife and two children of the Late soldier.

This was a laudable idea and commended by all, but before this, many police officers, have also lost their lives, defending you and I. the final interment, go unnoticed and the fate of their children and spouses, are not a concern for anyone, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP)

Inspector Mawuli Ashilevi, met his untimely death over the weekend (Sunday), when a gang of suspected armed robbers raided the Kwabenya District Headquarters, to free seven of their colleagues, who were in custody.

The public uproar and anger towards the incident is nowhere compared to what we witnessed when Major Mahama was murdered. No political party, especially the two leading ones, is yet to issue a statement, if not to condemn the attack, but to commiserate with the family of Mawuli AShilevi. In all this, the political parties are conspicuously absent.

Police casualties are literally an everyday affair, but the latest round should generate an above-usual notice for various reasons. This is one of the very few cases where, armed robbers, stormed a lawful custody to free their colleagues, killing an officer in the process.

If this is not sad enough to stir outrage in all of us, then we have a problem in this country.

This wasn’t the first time that a Ghanaian police officer was killed, or the first time the public would get a sniff of their travails while on duty. Anyone interested in knowing the grim dangers of the average Ghanaian police should please Google ‘How Many Police Men Have Died In the Line Of Duty.

Up till now, the government has yet to say something or institute a scheme to take care of the families, these unfortunate police officers, leave behind.

Are we saying as a country that, police life doesn’t count?