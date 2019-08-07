Let Support Akuffo Addo to lead Ghana to the promise land

— Andy Appiah Kubi to Ghanaians

Deputy Minister for Railways Development, Andy Appiah Kubi, has admonished Ghanaians to rally behind the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, as they work tirelessly to make Ghana the cynosure of all eyes.

The Asante Akyem North legislator, believes the conscious efforts the government is making in ensuring Ghana becomes the pace setter of development in Africa, is a course worthy of supporting.

“Ghanaians have to support the various initiatives the government is implementing; it is for our own good interest”.

The NPP government, has introduced some major interventions in the last couple of years that has reduced the financial burden and improved the living conditions of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Mr Appiah Kubi ,citing a few to buttress his point said, “So far, the government has reduced electricity tariffs by 17.5% for households, 30% for industries, established the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), created jobs and stopped the freeze on recruitment in the public sector, restored Nursing and Teacher Training Allowances, abolished excise duty on petroleum, implemented the Free Senior High School policy and the construction of the 1D – 1F projects in the various Districts is fast progressing. These among many other developmental projects ongoing all indicates the direction the government wants Ghana to head to”.

“Let’s all therefore support the Nana Addo-led NPP government to take Ghana to the promise land,” the former Youth Organizer of the NPP charged.