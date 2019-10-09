Let Introduce CCE In The Fight Against Corruption-Policy Tank

A call has been made by a policy think tank, We The People Matter (WTPM) for Ghana to take steps to introduce Comprehensive Corruption Education (CCE) in the basic schools to boost the fight against corruption in the country.

According to the group, the adoption of the generational measures by the promoters of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in the schools, is rather needed in the fight against corruption in the country.

The convener of the group, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, said CCE is needed in the fight against corruption in the country, stemming from the way the issues of corruption is gradually eating up the moral fibre of the Ghanaian society.

The convener made the call for the introduction of CCE in the primary schools all the way to the Senior secondary school level in a video on his social media handles over the weekend.

He said measures taken by the promoters of the CSE to have the young ones indoctrinated on their tolerance for sexuality preferences such as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender( LGBT) is same for the introduction of CCE, which is key in the fight against corruption in the country.

‘”Ghana needs to introduce CCE programme to enable children appreciate the effects of corruption on the economy of the country”.

Even before president Akufo-Addo, became president, he said the country is seating on money, but many Ghanaians are not seeing these moneys, because of corruption.

He said, the government should organize a stakeholders meeting to design a curriculum on CCE programme to teach the younger ones to be patriotic.

He explained that, the debate over CSE, has generated some furore among the religious leaders, leading to them issuing statements to make their views known on the issue, these same energies should be channeled to the introduction of CCE.

“To solve a raging societal problem is by targeting the youth through the generational method the promoters of CSE intend using.

That is if the adult generation are not ready to change the best way is to target the younger ones and that can be done by designing a whole curriculum on CCE to teach to the younger generation to be patriotic.”

He continued that this would help groom leaders, who have the nation at heart and not leaders, who would come to power and lie to the people.

It is about time, we teach our children, how to be responsible to the nation, Dr. Sa-ad said.

Every government, since 1992, has promised to fight corruption in one way or the other, but the issue of corruption, has become a cancer that is eating up the nation Ghana, he argued.

This, he said has led to Ghanaians seeing corruption as a way of life from the policeman on the street to the worker at the passport office, who see it as a matter of right to demand money for a service to be rendered.

Many of Ghana’s problems, is because of corruption and this cannot be laid at the door step of the politicians alone, because Ghanaians are neck deep in the canker of corruption everywhere, this manifest in bad roads, bad healthcare delivery among others, he concluded.