Lawyer Lasi files nomination to contest Lower Manya Krobo seat

A former Regional Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who is also a lawyer by profession, Benedicta Lasi, has filed her nomination at the party office, Nuaso, in the Lower Manya Krobo constituency.

She was accompanied by gallant branch executives and party stalwarts, who trusted in her vision and leadership.

She was received by the Constituency secretary, Frederick Atenas Okoro, who in his capacity, checked the details of her endorsements and gave satisfactory remarks.

She later addressed delegates and party supporters on her vision for the Constituency and her commitment to party work, being former executive member and former regional deputy youth organiser.

In her address, she assured delegates that, “Your change and replacement would serve the party right geared towards maximization of votes during 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections”.

She bemoaned the slim margin victory that occurred to the party during the 2016 election, as unprecedented.

“We have sold 19,000 votes to the NPP and that is an abysmal performance and a dip in our electoral fortunes,” she said.

In her development agenda message towards building a Constituency office, she bemoaned that “since 1992, we have had MPs up till date and we are unable to build a constituency party office to accommodate all constituency executives and as well keep official documents and records for predecessor-ship.”

In furtherance, she assured delegates on her readiness towards this election. “I am assuring you of my readiness to lead this party and my first tenure in office would experience the construction of a constituency party office”.

She urged everyone to be part of this campaign for the revolution we all anticipate to see.

In inference, she hinted that “Your vote is a vote for a new direction, development and a transformation in our individual life”.