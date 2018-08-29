Lawyer George Loh; NDC Volta Regional Secretary Aspirant

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reorganizes through elections and for electoral victory 2020, it is expected that the party will put its best foot forward; that is having competent men occupying elective positions to work and ensure that victory.

One of such extremely competent men of the party vying for the position of NDC Volta Regional Secretary for effective work towards victory 2020 is dynamic, initiative, strong, intellectually combative Lawyer, George Loh.

Below is a brief about Lawyer George Loh;

A Lawyer by Profession.

A Researcher

A Communication expert (holds Post graduate degree in Communication).

Works as an advertiser and understands branding.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) – North Dayi Constituency in VR

Former Vice Chair of Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary sub Committee of Parliament.

Former Member of Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

A Member of NDC legal Committee

A Member of NDC’s National Communication Team

Former Assembly Member for Kpando District Assembly

Former Assembly Member for North Dayi District Assemby (carved out of Kpando)

10 POINTS AGENDA FOR VOLTA REGION AS A REGIONAL SECRETARY

To champion a ‘Volta Agenda’ – that is the Volta Region having its key developmental needs among others captured in the party’s manifesto and to ensure their delivery within time in government.

To have specific programs targeted at WOMEN and the YOUTH as they represent very key constituencies in the NDC.

As the number one spokesperson of the party in the region, to RESOURCE and MOTIVATE members of the COMMUNICATION wing of the party and for effective delivery for victory 2020.

Will have a system in place to tap into the capabilities of everyone who matters including defeated candidates, senior members of the party etc.

To have Regional Executive Committee (Meetings) departing from the status quo as in always having the meeting at the regional office but to have it rotated amongst Constituencies in identifying the needs of the people, rekindle activism and interest in the party in the region.

To lead a team that will give NPP a real challenge and opposition in the region for NDC victory 2020.

To ensure that hard-working party activists are appropriately rewarded for their toils on assumption of power, breaking from the unacceptable status quo.

8 Adopt a polling station concept and for a reliable, protected electoral results in the region.

To guide Constituencies in establishing welfare schemes for the well being of party members.

Give the NDC a new face in the Volta Region.

#Vote Lawyer George as Volta Regional Secretary for effective work.