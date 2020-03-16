Why Should We Be Having Head-On Collision In This Day And Age

The widely reported head-on collision last Monday of Yutong bus with a mini Sprinter bus on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway in the Bono-East region, has once again brought to the fore the need for our governments to urgently put up measures that will end these tragedies on the nation’s highways.

According to media reports, both vehicles went up in flames after the crash and about thirty passengers have been burnt beyond recognition in the inferno.

The carnage on our roads has become a recurring decimal. Last month on February 3, according to modernghana.com, a head-on collision between an articulated truck with registration number AS 8726-10 and a Toyota Hiace bus registered GX 3045-18 at Gomoa Antsadze on the Accra-Cape Coast highway has claimed five lives and left 14 others with critical injuries.

Daily Guide newspaper reported in April 2019, of a head-on collision, around the Kpone Barrier in the Kpone-Katamanso District of Accra when the driver of a Toyota Highlander with registration number GW 2733-18 lost control and crossed to the opposite lane, colliding with a truck, killing two people in the process.

In December of 2019, Ghanaweb reported of a bloody head-on collision involving three cars on the Kasoa-Winneba highway in the Central region, injuring scores of people.

Africanews on January 15 this year, quoted myjoyonline report of a head-on collision that occurred on the Cape Coast – Takoradi Highway, killing 34 people.

Devastating incidences like head-on collisions have wasted the lives of many people in their prime. The numbers in our opinion are frightening and disturbing.

We feel very sad when we imagine the pain and hopelessness of families who have lost their loved ones and bread winners, because as a country, we have failed to tackle this problem head-on.

The time has come for the regulatory agencies to discharge their responsibilities as they ought to do. Some of the accidents, have pointed to recklessness and indiscipline on the part of drivers, lack of training and knowledge of the rules of driving, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving when tired or sleepy etc. This is unacceptable.

We as a newspaper are appealing to government to consider building dual carriages on our highways; it is one surest way of preventing these needless deaths.

It is good to build flyovers, but of what good are they if the people to use it, keep dying because we have too many single lanes in the country.