Latter-Day Saints Church Beautifies Adjiriganno Basic School

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) of the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church, scores of the members of the church on Saturday August 17, 2019, cleaned and painted the Adjiriganno Basic School in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Scores of the members from the Madina- Stake of the church with oversight responsibilities over Achimota, Ashalley Botwe, Adenta among others, trooped to the basic school, to have it painted, cleaned and beautified, as a way of giving back to the society.

Speaking to the media, whilst members of the church were busy painting the school structures which has not seen paint over several decades, the Stake President of the Madina Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church in the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, Samuel Eghan, said the church has adopted every third Saturday in the month of August to give back to the society.

According to him, this is going on simultaneously in all African countries, as part of the church’s project to give back to the society.

He explained that, all other Stakes of the church, like dioceses, are also doing same across the country.

He said, the exercise was being done in Kumasi, Cape Coast, Sunyani, Koforidua, Tamale, and all the other regional capitals in the country.

He said, before the church took the decision to have the school painted, it liaised with the Adentan Assembly to know their needs and it came to the fore that, the painting of the school was paramount and that the Assembly, has been trying to have the structure painted to no avail.

According to Mr Eghan, with the support of Easy Paints Company Limited, the church took the decision to make the dream of the Assembly a reality, as part of the Church, also giving back to the society.

He further explained that, the church has taken it upon itself as a project to ensure that the needs of the needy are met every year in the month of August.

He said, it was the desire of the church to continue with such activities in all the Stakes of the church to ensure the conditions of some deprived communities are uplifted in the country.

He took the opportunity to thank the management of Easy Paint for the discount they offered the church in its attempts to beautify the school as part of its CRS measures.