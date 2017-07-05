Lapaz Cries for Proper Lorry Station

By; Grace Hammond

Residents of Lapaz, a suburb of the national capital and its environs, have decried the inability of authorities to construct modern lorry station for both travellers and drivers.

Lapaz, which is a densely populated town which has become a business hub, just like many other suburbs in the national capital, lacks proper social amenities such as public toilets and urinals, but the pressing issue commonly discussed, is a modern lorry station.

Over the years, most individuals residing at Tabora-Alhaji, Tantra hills, Israel, Lomnava, yellow house, have had to trek continuously to the deplorable Lapaz lorry station to board vehicles to their various destinations.

With the continuous use of the lorry station, coupled with it deplorable state, dozens of potholes and litter are all over the station, residents, traders, and drivers, say it is only fair that they are attended to. The community is under the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)

Matters get worse, when there is little downpour or drizzle. These potholes, which have covered the entire lorry station are filled with muddy water and the station, becomes impassable, inaccessible and impenetrable and tends to go totally out of hand.

As a result, most pedestrians become uncomfortable, especially when one has to wait in a queue to board a vehicle.

In an interview with a commuter, Samuel Asare Inkoom, he said ‘‘I always use this lorry station whenever I am going to work and when am travelling”.

When asked, how he felt about the condition of the station, he said ‘‘since I started coming here to board vehicle to my destinations, the station has always been in a bad state and nothing has been done about it.

And when it rains, walking here to board a vehicle, leaves me in a dilemma’’. This has raised concerns among most commuters and drivers as well.

In order to find out if efforts, have been made to improve the condition of the lorry station in the past, the station master, Daniel Asante Denkyie said, ‘‘we have spoken with the Assemblywoman about the condition of our station on several occasions and she only makes promises to forward the issue to authorities but we have never see any work being done to improve the situation of the lorry station’’.

He also added, ‘‘we as station masters, we do our best to organise some labourers to fill up the potholes with sand but when it rains, it all gets washed away’’.

According to him, drivers and their “mates” have complained bitterly, as many have had to use their money, all in the name of improving and maintaining the state of the station.

In an interview with one of the drivers, he mentioned that Gh¢2 toll ticket is paid to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), whiles Gh¢ 14 is paid to the Israel, Tantra Hill, Alhaji branch ticket.

Another Gh¢ 15, is also paid to Abeka-Lapaz, drivers welfare tickets, and an amount of Gh¢1.50p is paid as welfare ticket.

He added that all this amount of money is paid every day to the station masters expect on Sunday when they are to pay only GH 3 cedi.

He added that, it was affecting their daily sales, because at the end of the day, the owners of the vehicle expect an amount of money and only a meagre amount remains for one’s own use.