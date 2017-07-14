Lapaz: Armed men shoot two police officers, steal car in broad daylight

The Police Service is on a manhunt for two armed men, who shot two officers in broad daylight at Lapaz in Accra.

The criminals were said to be on a robbery mission in the area, but aimed and shot at the police officers to prevent them thwarting their operation.

Citi News gathered that the incident occurred at about 1 pm around a popular restaurant in the area, Las Palmas.

Some eyewitnesses said the robbers were on a motorbike when they carried out the shooting and subsequently stole a vehicle from a motorist before speeding off towards Kasoa.

The Police Service is yet to formally react to the development. The condition of the shot officers remains unknown.

Barely a month ago, a Policeman believed to be in his 30s, was shot dead by two armed men. The officer, Michael Kporye, was shot in the face and in the chest at Tulaku near Michel Camp, in the Greater Accra Region.

Suspected armed robbers have shot and wounded a Police officer at Akwansrem in the Ashanti Region.

A few weeks later, Lance Corporal Kwaku Mensah, who was stationed at Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipality, sustained several gunshot wounds when gunmen attacked a vehicle he was traveling on.

The vehicle was attacked by gun-wielding robbers who attacked the vehicle at about 10 pm.