Landlady rips roof to force tenant out

Reports abound of landlords and ladies deploying violent means to evict tenants who have fallen out of favour.

With or without court order, some opt to throw out property of the tenant; some even engage in physical attack.

It is, however, unusual for a property owner to destroy his or her house just because they want the tenant out.

That’s exactly what a U.S-based Ghanaian woman, known popularly as ‘America’, has done at Agric Aburaso, near Kwadaso in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Comfort Appiah Menkah has gone into hiding after committing the alleged offence, resulting in the destruction of the tenant’s property.

Police are on a hunt for her after she failed to honour invitation for questioning.

The tenant, Gabriel Nkrumah, said he received a call his neighbour who informed him about the incident.

Gabriel said he got home to see all his belongings in a mess.

He subsequently reported the matter to police at Sofoline but ‘America’ is at large, as police cannot even reach her on phone.

Source: Nhyira FM