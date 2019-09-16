Lack of bridge cuts Banda Boase, Biema from Bono region

The Assemblyman and residents of Banda Boase and Biema in the Banda District of the Bono region have called on government to come to their aid with a bridge to connect them to the rest of the District.

The residents lamented about being cut off from the rest of the district due to flood which has rendered their roads inaccessible.

A recent torrential downpour which led to the Yoroweh River overflowing its banks has compounded the problem.

The situation is so dire that it is affecting access to education and healthcare.

In an interview with Adom News Bono region correspondent, Christian Ofori Kumah said they will not vote in the impending 2020 elections if the situation is not remedied.

“Our roads are destroyed, students are unable to go to school or take the sick to Nsoko hospital. Our MP, honourable Armed Ibrahim always uses this road yet he is not working to fix it,” a member of the community narrated.

On his part, the Assemblyman appealed for urgent attention as the situation is telling on the livelihood of the people.

“I can say we are no longer part of Ghana because we don’t have an accessible road that takes us to Nsoko because of the heavy rainfall,” Baka Paul told Adom news.