Kwesi Botchwey committee given more weeks to investigate cause of NDC defeat

The Prof Kwasi Botchwey Committee tasked to investigate the cause of the defeat handed the National Democratic Congress in the 2016 elections has been given at most a month’s extension to conclude its report.

The extension of the deadline is allow for the committee to meet all interest groups some of whom are still yearning to meet the committee.

Deputy General Secretary of the party Koku Anyidoho told Joy News in an interview Thursday the three month deadline given to the committee “was not cast in iron.”

According to him, the demand by the supporters from the grassroots to meet members of the committee gave the party no choice than to extend the deadline by two to three weeks or at most one month.

He said the interest shown by the members of grassroots to meet the committee is good omen for a party itching to return to power.

The NDC lost an opportunity for a third term in office and a second term for candidate John Mahama who took over as president in July after president John Atta Mills died in office in an election year 2012.

John Mahama won the 2012 elections, beating candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

In 2016, president John Mahama campaigned on continuity hoping Ghanaians will give him a second term to continue with his projects he had begun.

He went into a make or break election with the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo who was taking his last gasp attempt at being a president following three previous failed attempts in 2000, 2008, 2012.

There were other candidates too from Minority parties which included, the Convention People’s Party Ivor Greenstreet, Progressive People’s Party’s Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

After the December 7 2016 elections which was conducted in a free and fair atmosphere, the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo polled 5,716,026, representing 53.35% of the total votes cast to beat incumbent President John Mahama who had 4,713, 277 representing 44.40% of the votes.

Many reasons were cited for the humiliating defeat handed the incumbent government. Whilst some cited corruption, others also accused some of the leaders of failing to engage the grassroot supporters during the election.

There have been a torrid round of media accusations with leading members casting aspersions on each other.

That, however has reduced following the constitution of the 13-member Kwasi Botchwey committee to investigate the true cause of the defeat and recommend solutions.

The members include, Edward Doe Adjaho (Outgoing Speaker of Parliament) Alhaji Hudu Yahaya Naval Capt. Asase Gyimah William Ahadzi (director of research at the NDC headquarters) Ibrahim Zuberu, (Lecturer at Accra Technical University and member of NDC) Razak Abu (Researcher at NDC’s Development Challenge) Juliana Azumah Mensah (Former MP for Agotime-Ziope) Barbarah Serwah Asamoah Four (4) members from NDC parliamentary caucus (including Minority Leader).

The committee members have since been travelling the length and breadth of the country engaging supporters to find out what they think are the causes of the humiliating NDC defeat.

Even though the three month deadline given to the committee members to conclude the report, they have another month to wrap up, Koku Anyidoho has confirmed.