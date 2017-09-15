Kweku Baako Condemns Gov’t

For Witch-Hunting Nyinahin Bauxite Miner

The Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako Jnr., has waded into the tussle between the government and private mining firm, Exton Cubic Group, in the Nyinahin bauxite concession issue, saying “the whole thing looks untidy and lacks honesty” on the part of the administration”.

He said, the actions of government officials, especially the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, and Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, with regards to the seizure of the company’s equipments, to the revocation of lease agreements, expose the unfairness and the dishonesty meted out to the company, linked to younger brother of former President, Ibrahim Dramani Mahama.

“It was untidy, absolutely untidy, I have to be very frank with you, everything, the sequence of events, the ministers, Ashanti regional minister, the substantive minister, about the seizure of equipment all those things, were completely untidy.

He likened the never ending confusion over Exton Cubic and whether or not, it satisfied all the documentary processes to mine bauxite, to what the EO Group, went through in the hands of the National Democracy Congress (NDC) government, when power changed in 2009.

It will be recalled that, the NDC at the time, put up a fierce battle with EO Group owned by two New Patriotic Party (NPP) top shots, George Owusu and Ambassador Edusei, both alleged friends of President John Kufuor, who got 3percent of Ghana’s oil find for introducing the Jubilee partners to Ghana.

While, their 3percent shares amounted to a whooping US$300 million in Ghana’s oil find, the entire population of Ghana, had a meager 13.6percent stake in the Jubilee field.

Though belated, the veteran journalist, who boasted he played a very critical role to ensure cool heads prevailed at the time, said since the NPP government is adamant and has gone ahead to revoke the various leasing permits; the company should proceed to court as already announced.

Touching on the issue briefly, Mr. Baako said, “It lacked finesse you know, and at the end of the day, there’s some cancelation of whatever, I think that also it lacked some honesty, that’s my feeling and I think that the Exton Cubic Group, should just proceed to court, that’s my view you know”.

Mr. Baako, said this when he appeared on Good Morning Ghana on Metro television yesterday, after a long break from media engagements.

According to him, government was not being truthful, saying just as he played the middle role in the EO Group issue, he would have done same, by working behind the scenes, but since government, has adopted tough posture and is not ready for resolution, the company, should go to the law court.

“It reminds me of what the EO group went through and I was at the centre trying to get their case redress. Sometimes, it’s these petty petty petty elements, perceived violation….

I have too much experience in some of these things, the EO group’s is just the recent, but there have been many in Ghanaian history and with all my radicalism, I have come to the situation, where I will want to be careful how we handle some of these things.

I would have wished I don’t talk too much about some of these things, because sometimes, I apply or think quiet diplomacy, could resolve some of these things and if it doesn’t then you go to the court where it determines the outcome in accordance with due process.”, Mr. Baako said.

Regardless, Mr. Baako said “But I am clear in my mind that there is cut somewhere, I don’t think there is fairness or honesty being displayed, this is my view. I know there are some people who disagree but they are entitled to disagree, it’s untidy, it lacks finesse.

In his view, government could have done better than it did in the case but since those involved have refused to resolve it amicably it should end in court

“I think this matter has been poorly handled but I am beginning in my mind’s eye, I think the court may determine it finally.

Because if politicians will not want to reason, will not want to compromise, will not want to do the right thing in a very clean way, proceed to the court and let the court determine the outcome”, he said.

The Akufo-Addo government, has been on a mission to frustrate management of Exton Cubic Group.

First, the company’s equipments were seized at Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region by Mr. Osei Mensah. The Minister, had claimed he could not allow the company to move to the site, because he was unaware of their presence leading to some demonstrations for and against.

Subsequently, chiefs in the area organized a press conference attended by the community elders, including the youth, ordering government, to leave the company alone to work, because they were aware of their exploits since 2005.

They argued that, they deserved to benefit from what towns in the Eastern Region, the president’s home region, were enjoying.

Following that intervention, government has still not heeded to the call of the chiefs and has revoked three other agreements for bauxite at Kyekyewere, Mpasaso and Kyirayaso all in the region.

Exton Cubic, has issued a statement warning it was getting ready to go to court, but the minister, who has traveled to Australia to woo investors for the same mining sector, says he cares less.