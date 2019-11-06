Kwame Frimpong, CEO of Salt Media honoured by Agogo Union, UK

Illustrious business man and founder of Ghana’s fast emerging media group, Salt Media, Mr Charles Kwame Frimpong on Saturday November 2, 2019 received ‘ The outstanding award’ at the Agogo Union UK Fund Raising Dinner and Dance event to support the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, a facility with one of the best eye care centers in West Africa.

The award was presented to Mr Frimpong in appreciation for his efforts and contributions to the union and the people of Asante Agogo, back home in Ghana.

The Agogo Union-UK is an association of people with ties and links to Asante Akyem Agogo in the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe. The Union over the years has embarked on several humanitarian and developmental projects back home in Agogo in an effort to contribute to the wellbeing of their local communities.

The Agogo Union -UK award was instituted to recognise the importance of contributing to the organisation as well as its projects in realising their objectives of helping make Asante Agogo a better place to live.

“I’m humbled by this award and I want to take this opportunity to thank the executives and people of Asante Agogo. This is a task for us to work harder to create wealth for our people” — Mr Frimpong stated in his acceptance speech.

He further dedicated the award to the memory of his late father, Mr Smart Frimpong a celebrated musician (who played for Amakye Dede) and a businessman whose vision and guidance helped him to achieve this fate.

Attractivemustapha.com